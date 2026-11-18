Kathmandu, Nepal: In a major escalation of an ongoing crackdown on employment fraud, Nepal’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has arrested two former cabinet ministers and six high-ranking government officials. The high-profile arrests stem from a sweeping multi-billion-rupee extortion and capital flight scandal involving mandatory health screenings and biomedical services for Nepali workers migrating to Malaysia.

According to CIB Spokesperson and Senior Superintendent of Police Anupam Shamsher Jabra, the suspects were taken into custody from various locations across Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Sarlahi. Those arrested include former Ministers of Labour, Employment and Social Security Sher Bahadur Kunwar and Rameshwar Ray Yadav, former Ministry Secretary Binod Keshari, former Joint Secretaries Umesh Dhungana and Rajiv Pokharel, and former Under Secretary and Legal Officer Nirmala Gurung.

The investigation was initiated following a directive from the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, alongside formal complaints filed by victims led by Bikash Ranabhat. Authorities are prosecuting the suspects under stringent charges encompassing fraud, organized crime, and foreign currency misappropriation.

Investigators allege the officials abused their administrative authority to execute decisions that violated the spirit of the bilateral Labor Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Nepal and Malaysia. While the 2018 agreement explicitly mandated an "employer-pays model"—whereby prospective employers in Malaysia are responsible for covering all pre-departure medical examination costs—a parallel mechanism was established through a private entity named Macrotec Pvt. Ltd. Under the guise of specialized biomedical and screening services, an extra fee of 100 Malaysian Ringgit, roughly equivalent to 3,160 Nepalese rupees, was illegally levied on top of standard official health checkup costs.

Police findings indicate that between late 2018 and 2023, approximately 750,988 Nepali migrant workers were subjected to this unauthorized levy, generating over 2.31 billion rupees in illicit collections. Rather than remaining within domestic financial channels, roughly 90 percent of these funds were systematically funneled overseas. Investigators uncovered that through sixteen requests submitted to Nepal Rastra Bank and subsequent telegraphic transfers executed via Laxmi Sunrise Bank, massive sums amounting to 8.37 million US dollars and 3.71 million British pounds—totaling more than 1.69 billion Nepalese rupees—were transferred directly to the accounts of Bestinite, a Malaysian corporate entity, held at Malayan Banking Berhad.

The widening investigation marks a significant leap from the initial arrests of private healthcare entrepreneurs, which took place when the CIB detained Health Entrepreneurs Federation President Kailash Khadka alongside associates Rabindra KC, Praveen Tiwari, and Rampukar Tiwari. Scrutiny into the business dealings of these operators uncovered high-level policy complicity, bureaucratic connivance, and the mysterious disappearance of an internal investigative task force report previously commissioned by the Ministry.

The unfolding scandal has cast a harsh spotlight on the regulatory oversight and transparency governing Nepal's foreign employment sector. As the CIB continues its comprehensive inquiries with judicial authorization from the Kathmandu District Court, the probe remains focused on identifying the ultimate beneficiaries of the multi-million-dollar illicit transfers and determining the legal validity of policy decisions that placed a severe, unauthorized financial burden on vulnerable migrant workers.



