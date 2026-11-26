Overseas Nepalis face legal ambiguity over property, identity documents and investment as Nepal struggles to turn constitutional guarantees into workable services.

Kathmandu, Nepal: Acquiring a foreign passport rarely severs a Nepali’s ties to home. Parents, relatives and ancestral land remain in Nepal, and many overseas Nepalis continue to send remittances, invest or plan for an eventual return.

The Constitution sought to protect this bond by introducing Non-Resident Nepali (NRN) citizenship, granting eligible people of Nepali origin economic, social and cultural rights. Yet more than a decade after the provision was drafted, holders of the certificate say exercising those rights on the ground remains an uphill battle. From local land revenue offices to company registrars, bureaucratic confusion and conflicting rules routinely stall basic transactions.

The core issue is no longer whether the diaspora deserves broader privileges, but whether the state has built a coherent administrative framework to deliver the rights it has already guaranteed.

Constitutional intent vs. legal limits

Article 14 of the Constitution grants NRN citizenship to individuals residing outside SAARC nations whose parents or grandparents were Nepali citizens by birth or descent before acquiring foreign nationality. The Nepal Citizenship Act, 2063 (Section 7A), sets the operational procedures for issuing these certificates.

However, NRN citizenship is not full dual nationality; it excludes political rights such as voting or running for public office. Crucially, Article 14 does not provide a blank cheque—it states that economic, social and cultural rights are to be exercised "in accordance with federal law." Because several supporting statutes have not been fully harmonised, local officials often default to treating NRN citizens like foreign nationals.

Property and inheritance headaches

Nowhere is this friction more visible than in property management.

Krishna Gurung, a Nepali living in California, says he regularly fields questions from diaspora members unsure of their legal standing. In one instance, an only son who obtained NRN citizenship to manage his elderly parents' affairs was left uncertain whether he could legally transfer the family land into his name during a short visit home. In another, a buyer who purchased property worth crores of rupees using his old Nepali citizenship worried that acquiring NRN status had jeopardised his ownership.

In theory, the law protects them. While Section 432 of the National Civil Code, 2074 restricts selling immovable property to foreigners without cabinet approval, it explicitly carves out an exception for NRN citizenship holders to be governed by prevailing law. Section 433 similarly protects their right to ancestral inheritance and property partition.

In practice, however, inconsistent interpretation at local land administration offices leaves applicants caught in red tape. Both the Home Ministry and the Ministry of Land Management have yet to issue clear, binding directives to local officials, leaving citizens to navigate complex legal grey areas on their own.

The identity card maze

Administrative confusion is compounded by overlapping identification documents. Public discourse—and occasionally government counters—frequently conflate three distinct records: the NRN citizenship certificate, the NRN identity card issued under the Non-Resident Nepali Act, and Nepal’s biometric National Identity Card (NID).

A Nepali worker in South Korea told Gurung he hit a wall trying to register a business and hold shares in Nepal because officials demanded a National Identity Card. Unable to leave his job abroad just to queue for biometrics in Kathmandu, his investment plans stalled.

While isolated accounts do not prove a blanket ban, they highlight a major policy gap: agencies have failed to specify which services legally require an NID, which accept an NRN citizenship certificate, and how diaspora members can complete verification through Nepali diplomatic missions or secure digital channels without flying home.

Stalling diaspora capital

For a country eager to attract foreign capital into hydropower, tourism, IT and agriculture, these institutional hurdles carry a heavy economic cost. Overseas Nepalis possess substantial savings and technical expertise, yet their willingness to invest is dampened by erratic banking rules, rigid company registration protocols and delays in share transfers.

Investors do not expect the state to waive due diligence, but they do require transparent, predictable procedures that account for the reality that they live and work abroad.

Shared responsibility for reform

The Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA) has long lobbied for legislative overhauls. At its Global Conclave in Kathmandu in May 2025, the organisation pressed for streamlined property transfers, smoother banking access and formal recognition of the NRN citizenship certificate across all state agencies, alongside solutions for historical diaspora communities in countries like Myanmar, Thailand, Malaysia and Fiji.

While these concerns are valid, policy experts note that the NRNA must move beyond broad demands. Because the diaspora encompasses foreign passport holders, NRN citizens and Nepali nationals working abroad, the association needs to document specific legal bottlenecks and present targeted legislative proposals rather than treating the diaspora as a single legal category.

Meanwhile, the government cannot rely on piecemeal announcements. While the Nepal Citizenship (Second Amendment) Act, 2082 and updated Citizenship Rules adjusted certain administrative processes, the Home Ministry has not clearly spelled out how—or if—these reforms resolve the day-to-day hurdles faced by NRN citizens.

Looking ahead

Other nations offer useful lessons, even if no foreign model can be copied wholesale. India’s Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card grants lifelong multiple-entry visas and broad economic parity without conferring political rights, while countries like the US, UK and Canada allow full dual citizenship. Nepal must craft a system suited to its own constitutional framework and security priorities.

Fixing the current impasse requires immediate inter-ministerial coordination. The Home Ministry, Land Management Ministry, Office of the Company Registrar and Nepal Rastra Bank need to issue unified operational guidelines on NRN documentation, property inheritance and capital investment. Expanding digital verification and consular services abroad would further remove the need for costly trips home for routine paperwork.

Ultimately, the success of Nepal’s NRN policy will not be measured by how many certificates the government hands out, but by whether the people holding them can actually use them.