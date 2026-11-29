

​Kathmandu, Nepal: The internal rift within the Nepali Congress over party legitimacy and organizational control has intensified, with Party President Gagan Thapa warning of strict disciplinary action against dissenting local representatives, while former president Sher Bahadur Deuba reiterated his claim as the party’s rightful leader.

​Addressing an orientation program for local-level representatives under the party’s ongoing ‘Hami Tayar Chhaun’ (We Are Ready) campaign at the central office in Sanepa, Thapa urged leaders to deliver a clear message to the grassroots regarding the changed political landscape and institutional discipline.

​Drawing parallels to past political splits, Thapa noted that historical precedents of parties fracturing and later reuniting under shared leadership will not always repeat. Pointing to the current political standing of Madhav Kumar Nepal following the split in the CPN-UML, he remarked that the country, times, and politics have fundamentally shifted.

​"I have not spoken lightly about party discipline. Action will be taken strictly in accordance with the party statute against anyone who violates it," Thapa warned. He stated that any rural municipality or ward chair elected on a Congress ticket who denies party affiliation, ignores discipline, avoids party offices, or refuses to recognize the party president will be "thanked and bid farewell."

​Meanwhile, the party has formed a five-member committee coordinated by Madhu Acharya to manage the induction of leaders and cadres joining the Congress from other political parties.

​Deuba Faction Prepares for Separate Convention

In a separate gathering in Surkhet, former Prime Minister and former party president Sher Bahadur Deuba asserted that he remains the official president of the Nepali Congress.

​Speaking at the Deuba faction’s Karnali Province convention in Birendranagar on Sunday, Deuba expressed confidence that the judiciary would rule in their favor based on the Constitution and the party statute. "I am the official president of the Congress; a new colleague will take over after the general convention," he said. "I have full faith in the judiciary that we will receive official recognition. Moving forward, I have no ambition to become party president or prime minister again."

​Echoing Deuba’s stance, Dr. Shashank Koirala, former general secretary and coordinator of the faction’s 15th General Convention Preparatory Committee, urged party cadres not to be misled by rival claims.

​"The Nepali Congress led by Sher Bahadur Deuba is the only official Congress," Koirala told the gathering. Accusing the rival camp of spreading confusion by self-proclaiming the presidency during a difficult period for the country, he alleged that the move was a calculated political conspiracy rather than a mere coincidence. "Activities carried out against rules, statutes, and established democratic values are fatal for both the party and the nation," he added.​Koirala described the faction's upcoming 15th General Convention—scheduled to begin on Mangsir 21—as a turning point in the party's history, pledging to elevate the grievances and development needs of Karnali and other provinces onto the national agenda. He also extended best wishes for the ongoing 10th National Games in Karnali, noting that the tournament opens new avenues for regional development through sports.