Kathmandu, Nepal: The long-simmering power struggle inside the Nepali Congress took a decisive turn on Tuesday after the Election Commission formally updated its records to recognize Gagan Kumar Thapa as party president, a move that puts dozens of lawmakers loyal to former president Sher Bahadur Deuba on notice.

With the Commission’s endorsement in hand, Thapa’s camp has moved swiftly to assert its authority, warning elected representatives that participating in a rival general convention planned by the Deuba faction will cost them their seats.

Commission Spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai confirmed that Tuesday’s meeting approved the Central Working Committee and amended party statute submitted by Thapa’s team. The faction had held what it called the party’s 15th General Convention in Kathmandu from Ashoj 18 to 23, electing a 231-member committee before filing the paperwork through General Secretary Pradip Paudel on Kartik 16.

The decision leaves the Deuba camp in a precarious legal position ahead of its own scheduled convention from Mangsir 21 to 23. Organized under a preparatory committee led by former General Secretary Shashank Koirala, the Deuba group insists it has not broken away and is gathering under the authentic Nepali Congress flag. Thapa’s allies, however, view the upcoming gathering not as an internal exercise, but as the launch of a separate political party.

Addressing a Central Committee meeting on Tuesday, Thapa drew a hard line for lawmakers elected on the Congress ticket.

"It does not matter whether you attended our convention or not," Thapa told party members. "If you choose to leave the Nepali Congress and join the activities of a new party, you must do the honorable thing and resign from your elected post. If you don't, the party statute will take its course."

The establishment is already compiling a list of lawmakers backing the rival convention, preparing to form a disciplinary panel to issue formal show-cause notices. Those who fail to provide satisfactory explanations risk formal expulsion proceedings.

According to internal party assessments, support for the Deuba-led convention spans both federal houses and five provincial assemblies:

House of Representatives (38 total MPs): Harina Devi Kami and Sushila Dhakal Acharya are actively backing the Deuba convention, while Ninu Kumari Karn and Rina Upreti have stayed on the sidelines.

National Assembly: Veteran leader Krishna Prasad Sitaula has thrown his weight behind Deuba alongside Ananda Prasad Dhungana, Jit Jung Basnet, Krishna Prasad Paudel, Khamma Bahadur Khati, Jagat Timilsina, and Narayan Datta Bhatta. Bishnu Devi Pudasaini and Chandra KC remain neutral.

Koshi Province: Kedar Karki, Bhupendra Rai, Ram Kumar Khatri, Indira Thapa, Sunita Gachhadar, and Khageshwori Paudyal are working with the Deuba camp.

Bagmati Province: Nine lawmakers—Bimal Thakuri, Dipendra Shrestha, Shyam Bahadur Khadka, Govinda Lamsal, Binu Rayamajhi, Maya Shrestha, Kanchan Chandra Bade, Masina Khadka, and Urmila Nepal—have aligned with Deuba.

Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces: Jit Bahadur Sherchan, Saraswati Gurung, and Dipendra Bahadur Thapa in Gandaki, along with Saroj Thapa and Maya Pun in Lumbini, are involved in the rival preparations.

Sudurpashchim Province: Kamal Bahadur Shah, Meghraj Khadka, Bikram Singh Dhami, Saraswati Khadka, Gita Chaudhary, Prakash Bahadur Bam, Dammari Mahara, Shivraj Bhatta, and Madhu Devi Bharati have sided with the former president.

Madhesh and Karnali Provinces: No Congress lawmakers from either province have publicly joined the Deuba initiative.

Actually unseating these lawmakers, however, will be far more complicated than issuing party warnings. Under Article 89 of the Constitution and the Political Parties Act, 2073, a representative loses their seat only if the party formally notifies the legislature of a defection—a legal threshold the Deuba camp argues has not been crossed.

Deepak Prasad Kuinkel, who coordinates the Deuba faction's secretariat committee, dismissed the threat of disciplinary action as premature and legally invalid while the battle over party legitimacy remains before the Supreme Court.

The apex court previously upheld the Election Commission's decision to recognize the Thapa leadership, which emerged from a special convention. Although the Deuba faction successfully petitioned the court to review that verdict, legal experts note that granting a review does not overturn the existing ruling—meaning Thapa remains the legally recognized head of the party until the justices decide otherwise.