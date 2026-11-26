Kathmandu, Nepal: The Government of Japan has provided a grant of USD 64,885 (approximately Rs 9.3 million) to improve the Japanese language classrooms at Tribhuvan University’s Campus of International Languages.

Japanese Ambassador to Nepal Toru Maeda attended the project handover ceremony held on Wednesday. The grant was provided under Japan's Grant Assistance for Cultural Grassroots Projects (GCGP) scheme and implemented by Love Green Nepal (LGN).

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Maeda congratulated the project team and thanked everyone involved. He said the upgraded classrooms would create a better learning environment and help students build stronger Japanese language skills.

Tribhuvan University's Department of Japanese Language first introduced a diploma course in Japanese language education in 1968. Today, the department teaches Japanese up to a level equivalent to the Japanese-Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) N2, along with courses on Japanese history and culture.

The project upgraded the department's facilities with modern information and communication technology (ICT). These improvements are expected to encourage more practical language learning and help prepare skilled graduates who can contribute to both Nepal and Japan.

Founded in 1991, Love Green Nepal works across the country in socio-educational development, agriculture, and volunteer services.

Through the GCGP scheme, Japan offers non-refundable grants to non-profit organizations for cultural and higher education projects, aiming to support grassroots cultural activities and strengthen mutual ties with Japan.