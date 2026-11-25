Supreme Court Denies Interim Relief to Dan Bahadur Karki, Leaves Legality of Removal OpenCourt allows new IGP Manoj Kumar KC to remain in office; final verdict will test executive power over police leadership tenure

Kathmandu, Nepal: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to issue an interim order reinstating Dan Bahadur Karki as Inspector General of Police (IGP), allowing Dr. Manoj Kumar KC to continue leading the Nepal Police while the legal challenge proceeds.

However, the division bench of Justices Nripadhwaj Niraula and Shrikant Paudel left unresolved the central legal question of whether the government acted lawfully in removing Karki before the completion of his prescribed four-year tenure. That issue has been reserved for a final hearing.

Karki had petitioned the court challenging the Cabinet’s November 4 decision to relieve him as police chief and appoint him as the Prime Minister’s Special Security Adviser. He contended that the move amounted to an unlawful dismissal from a statutorily protected post without due process.

Following arguments from Karki’s legal team, government attorneys, and counsel for IGP KC, the bench cited three grounds for refusing immediate relief: KC had already assumed office, command of the national police force is a matter of high public sensitivity, and the legal questions raised require a full hearing.

To prevent prolonged uncertainty, the court directed its administration to schedule the final hearing within seven days of receiving written responses from the defendants—or upon the expiry of the submission deadline—with strict instructions that the date will not be adjourned.

Administrative Authority vs. Statutory Tenure

At the heart of the dispute is whether the executive can effectively terminate an IGP’s fixed tenure by reassigning him to a role outside the police organization while installing a successor.

Under the Police Regulations, 2014 (2071 BS), an IGP serves a four-year tenure, subject to a mandatory retirement age of 58 or a 30-year service limit. Karki’s lawyers argue that the Cabinet cannot prematurely cut short this tenure without clear statutory grounds.

The government, conversely, maintains that Karki was not dismissed from state service, but rather reassigned based on administrative necessity. In its final verdict, the court will have to weigh the executive’s prerogative to deploy civil and security officials against the legal safeguards meant to insulate the police chief from arbitrary removal.

Legal Precedents Under Scrutiny

Karki’s legal team has leaned heavily on the Supreme Court’s landmark July 3, 1998 (Ashar 19, 2055 BS) ruling in the case of former IGP Achyut Krishna Kharel.

In March 1997, Prime Minister Lokendra Bahadur Chand’s government transferred Kharel to the National Investigation Department and appointed Dhruba Bahadur Pradhan as IGP. Although a subsequent government had already reinstated Kharel before the verdict was delivered, the Supreme Court ruled that the initial removal lacked justification and was politically motivated—warning that arbitrary leadership changes erode police morale and institutional independence.

Petitioners have also pointed to the December 8, 2025 ruling by a bench including Justice Shrikant Paudel—who also sits on the current bench—reinstating Hitendra Dev Shakya as Executive Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA). In that case, the court invalidated Shakya’s transfer to the Water and Energy Commission Secretariat, finding it violated his performance agreement and governing regulations.

While Shakya’s appointment was governed by NEA rules rather than the Police Act and Regulations, the ruling underscores the court's recent insistence on procedural fairness in public appointments.

What Lies Ahead

By denying interim relief, the court prioritized command continuity in a vital security agency, as KC has been at the helm since November 4. Still, refusing a stay order does not validate the government’s action; interim rulings are decided on the balance of convenience and immediate administrative impact rather than the final merits of the case.

The upcoming final hearing carries stakes far beyond Karki’s personal claim. The Supreme Court's ruling will set a decisive benchmark on whether the four-year tenure guaranteed to Nepal's police chief offers genuine protection against political interference, or whether it can be bypassed through executive reassignment.