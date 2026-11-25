Kathmandu, Nepal: A late-night arrival from Hong Kong ended in handcuffs for two Chinese women at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) on Tuesday after security personnel uncovered more than two kilograms of suspected smuggled gold hidden on their persons.

The suspects, identified as 45-year-old Lin Lina and 35-year-old Lin Xinping—both hailing from China’s Guangdong province—landed in Kathmandu aboard a Cathay Pacific flight at approximately 11:15 pm.

According to airport security officials, the pair had already cleared the main customs area and were making their way toward the exit when their behavior caught the attention of patrolling officers. Acting on suspicion, security personnel intercepted the two women for a secondary screening.

During the subsequent search, officers discovered eight plastic-wrapped packets containing a yellow, semi-solid paste concealed inside the women's undergarments and body cavities.

Police recovered five packets from Lina, weighing a combined 1,340 grams including the packaging, while Xinping was found carrying three packets totaling 1,008 grams—bringing the total haul to 2.348 kilograms.

"The women were taken into immediate custody after the suspected contraband was uncovered during the security check," said Deputy Superintendent of Police Dhundiraj Neupane, deputy spokesperson for the airport security office.

Authorities noted that the exact purity and chemical composition of the semi-solid material are still awaiting laboratory verification. Both women, along with the seized substance, are scheduled to be handed over to the TIA Customs Office in Gauchar for further investigation and prosecution under Nepal's anti-smuggling laws.