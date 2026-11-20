Kathmandu, Nepal: A decade-long investigation into alleged extortion targeting Malaysia-bound Nepali migrant workers has reached the upper echelons of Nepal’s political and bureaucratic establishment, with police arresting two former labor ministers and four senior civil servants over an alleged Rs 1.69 billion ($12.5 million) foreign currency embezzlement scheme.

On Wednesday, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police took former Ministers for Labor, Employment and Social Security Rameshwar Raya Yadav and Sher Bahadur Kunwar into custody. Also detained were former Labor Secretary Binod KC, former Joint Secretaries Umesh Dhungana and Rajeev Pokhrel, and former Law Officer Nirmala Gurung.

On Thursday, the Kathmandu District Court remanded the six suspects to four days in judicial custody to allow police to pursue charges under the Fraud and Organized Crime Prevention Act, 2013. Meanwhile, police confirmed that an arrest warrant has been issued for former Labor Secretary and former Chief Secretary Eknarayan Aryal, who remains at large.

The high-profile arrests follow the earlier detention of Kailash Khadka, former president of the Nepal Health Entrepreneurs Federation, alongside Rabindra KC, Praveen Tiwari, and Rampukar Tiwari. While the CIB initiated the probe following a formal complaint by Bikash Ranabhat and a directive from the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, legal experts note that the accused remain legally presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

The Alleged 'Macrotech' Scheme

At the center of the police investigation is Macrotech Pvt. Ltd., a firm accused of operating an unauthorized syndicate of select medical centers. Under Nepali law, outbound workers are required to undergo standard health screenings at government-stipulated rates. However, investigators allege that the accused bypassed bilateral agreements and domestic regulations to impose an extra mandatory "biomedical service fee" of 100 Malaysian Ringgit (approximately Rs 3,160) per worker.

According to CIB estimates, the syndicate illicitly collected and transferred USD 8,370,439 and GBP 3,717,980—totaling Rs 1,690,224,026—to Bestinet Sdn Bhd, a Malaysia-based IT firm operating the Foreign Workers Centralized Management System (FWCMS).

Although Yadav and Kunwar served under rival political coalitions, investigators allege both facilitated policy-level decisions that sustained the financial pipeline:

Rameshwar Raya Yadav: Appointed by then-Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on November 20, 2019 (Mangsir 4, 2076 BS) following the dismissal of Gokarna Bista, Yadav served for 13 months until December 25, 2020. Police allege he authorized ministerial decisions enabling Macrotech to levy the extra 100 Ringgit fee and remit the proceeds to Bestinet.

Sher Bahadur Kunwar: Serving under Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s coalition from June 27 to December 26, 2022 (Asar 13 to Poush 11, 2079 BS), Kunwar is accused of signing off on directives that extended Macrotech’s authorization to collect and transfer the disputed biomedical fees abroad.

Roots of a 12-Year Dispute

The controversy over biometric health screenings dates back to March 2013, when the Malaysian Embassy in Kathmandu first introduced the concept to Nepali officials. Three months later, on June 20, 2013, Bestinet’s Mohammad Amin and federation president Kailash Khadka signed a private agreement to operate the FWCMS platform during the tenure of then-Labor Minister Hari Prasad Neupane.

When Kuala Lumpur moved to enforce the system in January 2014, Nepali recruitment agencies and rights groups protested the added financial burden on workers. On January 29, 2015, a parliamentary committee directed the government to halt the biometric rollout and investigate the licensing of participating clinics.

Despite the legislative directive, then-Minister of State for Labor Tek Bahadur Gurung approved a six-month pilot project for Bestinet later that year. By July 8, 2015 (Asar 23, 2072 BS), biometric screening became mandatory across 39 selected clinics—a move that critics argue legitimized a private monopoly without transparent selection criteria.

Policy Whiplash Across 16 Ministers

Since biometric testing became compulsory in 2015, 16 ministers have cycled through the Labor Ministry, leaving a trail of contradictory policies:

Status Quo (2015–2018): Successive ministers Deepak Bohara, Suryaman Gurung, and Farmullah Mansoor left the biometric and visa-processing (VLN) mechanisms untouched.

Crackdown and Bilateral Pact (2018–2019): Taking office in early 2018, Labor Minister Gokarna Bista dismantled the biometric, VLN, and One Stop Center systems in May 2018 and launched police raids against clinic operators. The crackdown prompted a 15-month suspension of labor migration to Malaysia until October 29, 2018 (Kartik 12, 2075 BS), when both nations signed a landmark zero-cost migration pact requiring employers to bear all recruitment and medical expenses. However, while Kathmandu shortlisted 122 clinics for the new system, Kuala Lumpur recognized only the original 36 to 37 facilities. Bista was removed shortly thereafter.

Pandemic Halt and Regulatory Tweaks (2020–2022): Gauri Shankar Chaudhary’s tenure coincided with COVID-19 border closures, while Bimal Shrivastava was unseated by a Supreme Court ruling after three weeks. Later, Krishna Kumar Shrestha mandated in June 2022 that biometric tests occur only after final labor permits were issued, though his successor, Kunwar, allegedly reverted to backing the Macrotech arrangement.

Fee Hikes and Reversals (2023–2026): While Dol Prasad Aryal negotiated for medical fees to be reimbursed in workers' first paychecks, Minister Sharatsingh Bhandari triggered widespread backlash in March 2025 (Chaitra 2081 BS) by making 34 medical tests mandatory and raising fees from Rs 6,500 to Rs 9,500. Following the Bhadra political movement, interim Labor Minister Rajendra Singh Bhandari rolled back the hike to Rs 6,500 in December 2025 and formed a probe panel led by Joint Secretary Upendra Paudel.

In February 2026 (Falgun 2082 BS), the Paudel task force submitted a report accusing 36 medical centers of organized fraud and tax evasion. After brief tenure attempts by Deepak Kumar Shah to open clinic registration—which stalled due to Malaysian Embassy objections—incumbent Minister Ramji Yadav retrieved the reportedly misplaced Paudel report and forwarded it to the CIB, triggering the current arrests.

Fresh Diplomatic Friction Over Recruitment Quotas

As the medical syndicate faces judicial scrutiny, a new standoff has emerged over recruitment channels. Malaysia’s Ministry of Human Resources recently moved to restrict labor intake from 10 source countries, including Nepal, to just 25 main recruitment agencies and 250 associate firms under the FWCMS framework.

Kathmandu has rejected the quota system. The Ministry of Labor has instructed the Nepali Embassy in Kuala Lumpur not to attest job demand letters routed through the selected agencies, while the Department of Foreign Employment has frozen pre-approvals. Labor Ministry Spokesperson Meera Acharya stated that the restricted roster violates Nepal’s Constitution, the Foreign Employment Act, and the 2018 bilateral labor pact. Minister Ramji Yadav has formally urged Malaysia’s Acting Ambassador Mohammad Firdaus Azam to scrap the unilateral list and convene a Joint Technical Committee meeting.

Industry leaders, however, remain divided on the fallout:

Dik Bahadur Khatri, president of the Nepal Association of Foreign Employment Agencies (NAFEA), alleged that the core syndicate operates out of Malaysia with local administrative backing, calling the inclusion of 250 associate agencies "mere eyewash" designed to replicate a controversial quota model previously seen in Bangladesh.

Rajendra Bhandari, former NAFEA president, maintained that while the agency selection criteria warrant scrutiny, the dispute is unlikely to trigger an immediate freeze on worker departures.

Rajendra Singh Bhandari, the former interim labor minister, defended his decision to slash medical fees by Rs 3,000, pointing out that Nepali workers are required to undergo mandatory re-testing upon arriving in Malaysia anyway. "Because Nepal relies heavily on foreign employment, resolving these recurring disputes requires sustained diplomatic engagement rather than reactive policy shifts," he said.

With roughly 400,000 Nepalis employed in Malaysia at a minimum monthly wage of 1,700 Ringgit (about Rs 63,000), the country remains a vital source of remittances. Observers warn that authorities must balance strict legal accountability at home with deft diplomacy abroad to avoid a repeat of the 2018–2019 suspension, when prolonged bottlenecks drove black-market recruitment fees up to Rs 500,000 per worker.