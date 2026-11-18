Kathmandu, Nepal: Prime Minister Balendra Shah heads to New Delhi on November 22 for a two-day official visit that will test whether Nepal and India can move past years of stalled agreements on trade, energy, and airspace.

Invited by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah’s November 22–23 trip will be his first bilateral foreign visit since taking office in March, following his attendance at the United Nations General Assembly in September. While formal announcements from both capitals are still being finalized, officials say the trip will be a compact, roughly 25-hour working visit.

Kathmandu is preparing an agenda centered on new air entry routes, electricity trade, non-tariff barriers, cross-border infrastructure, and a proposed US$2 billion economic assistance package. For many observers in Kathmandu, however, the real measure of the visit will be breaking deadlocks on commitments made years ago rather than signing new memorandums.

The Airspace Bottleneck

Securing additional air entry points through Indian airspace remains a top priority for Nepal, particularly to keep Pokhara International Airport and Bhairahawa’s Gautam Buddha International Airport financially viable.

Both airports have struggled to attract regular international airlines because aircraft approaching from the west are still required to enter Nepal through Simara. Aviation officials point out that opening western entry points via Mahendranagar or Nepalgunj would cut flight times and fuel costs for carriers flying into Bhairahawa. Direct flights from Pokhara to Indian cities like New Delhi, Varanasi, and Lucknow also remain grounded without Indian airspace clearance.

The issue dates back to 2014, when both sides agreed during Modi’s first official visit to Kathmandu to find a solution within six months. Despite technical talks in 2016 and 2018 and high-level discussions during former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s 2023 trip to New Delhi, nothing has moved forward.

Diplomats see room for a reciprocal deal this week. While Nepal wants entry routes through Mahendranagar, Nepalgunj, and Janakpur, New Delhi is seeking permission to use Nepali airspace for flights into Bagdogra in West Bengal and Raxaul in Bihar. Working out technical details around flight altitudes, routing, and security protocols could offer a practical compromise for both sides.

Diplomats have advised the government to focus on building political trust rather than arriving with a long list of demands, leaving technical teams to sort out the operational details.

Power Trade Pressures

Hydropower remains central to bilateral cooperation, yet recent regulatory delays have exposed how vulnerable Nepal’s cross-border electricity sales remain. Even though both countries signed a long-term framework for India to import 10,000 megawatts (MW) of Nepali power over 10 years, every project still requires separate Indian approval before selling into the market.

Nepal had been exporting 609 MW to Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar under medium-term deals that expired at the end of October. Although the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) applied in August to shift those sales onto the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), approval had not come through by mid-November. Combined with the seasonal end of a 40 MW export arrangement to Bangladesh on November 15, 649 MW of Nepali power exports suddenly stalled. According to The Kathmandu Post, the NEA estimates the suspension is costing the utility roughly Rs 135.8 million a day in lost revenue.

On November 17, New Delhi cleared Nepal to import up to 350 MW to help cover winter power shortages—worsened by recent flood damage along the Bhote Koshi River that knocked 431 MW off the national grid—while approving Nepal to export 56 MW from three projects to the IEX until July 2027. The fate of the remaining 609 MW, however, remains in limbo.

A major stumbling block is India’s refusal to buy electricity from projects built by Chinese contractors. Nepali energy officials note that the 456 MW Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Project—despite being entirely domestically funded—has repeatedly been denied access to the Indian market because China’s Sinohydro handled its civil construction. Kathmandu is expected to press New Delhi to separate project ownership from contractor nationality and establish a more predictable renewal process.

Trade Deficits and Infrastructure Pledges

Narrowing Nepal’s widening trade deficit with India is also high on the agenda. Former Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai has urged the government to prioritize trade imbalances, water resources, air connectivity, and boundary issues, while pushing to ease quarantine rules and certificate-of-origin disputes that regularly hold up Nepali agricultural exports at the border.

On infrastructure, Kathmandu plans to propose an economic assistance package worth roughly US$2 billion to fund post-flood and landslide reconstruction, the Butwal-Pokhara Expressway, railway links, and energy projects. The two sides are also expected to virtually inaugurate a weekly passenger train between Janakpur Dham and Ayodhya Cantt, alongside talks on the Integrated Check Post in Bhairahawa.

Still, economists caution that new financial pledges will carry little weight unless older Indian-backed projects are sped up and financing terms clearly separate grants from loans.

Boundary Disputes and Quiet Diplomacy

Sensitive issues—including the Kalapani-Lipulekh-Limpiyadhura boundary dispute, the stalled Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project, cross-border flooding, and Himalayan climate risks—continue to simmer beneath the surface.

Given the complexity of those disputes and Shah’s tight schedule in New Delhi, major breakthroughs are unlikely. Instead, diplomats say the realistic goal is securing political backing and clear timelines to revive stalled bilateral dialogue mechanisms.

For Shah, the challenge in New Delhi will be balancing domestic expectations on sovereignty and economic relief against India’s regional security concerns—and ensuring that old promises finally turn into results on the ground.



