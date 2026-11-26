Washington: President Donald Trump has put 14 of America’s biggest trading partners on notice, proposing sweeping new tariffs of up to 40 percent in a move that could shake up global supply chains and drive up prices at home.

The target list reads like a who's who of global manufacturing, spanning major rivals and close allies alike—from China, India, and Vietnam to the European Union, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Announced Wednesday by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), the plan follows an investigation into what the White House calls "excess industrial capacity." In plain terms, U.S. officials argue that foreign governments are unfairly propping up their own factories with heavy subsidies and cheap financing, allowing them to flood global markets with low-cost goods and squeeze out American competitors.

"The proposed measures are intended to counteract industrial strategies built on targeting manufacturing, wage and labor suppression, and market-distorting practices that undermine the U.S. manufacturing base," U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said.

To get these tariffs off the ground, the administration turned to Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974—a legal pivot made necessary after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Trump’s earlier, broader tariffs imposed under emergency economic powers.

Nothing happens overnight, though. The USTR has opened the floor for public comments through January 5 and will hold public hearings starting January 25 before any final rates are locked in.

What’s on the Table

The proposed duties aren't one-size-fits-all; they depend heavily on existing trade deals and whether countries are willing to strike new ones with Washington:

China faces the steepest climb. An additional 20 percent tariff is currently proposed, aligning with a fragile U.S.-China trade truce. If that truce expires on January 10 without a deal, the rate doubles to 40 percent.

Vietnam is looking at duties up to 35 percent, though Hanoi can knock that down to 20 percent by finalizing a trade agreement.

India faces a 25 percent hit, which could drop to 17 percent at the negotiating table.

South and Southeast Asia—specifically Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand—face a 18 percent cap.

Traditional U.S. Allies, including the EU, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Switzerland, are capped at 15 percent due to existing favorable trade arrangements.

Singapore sits at the bottom of the scale with a 10 percent ceiling.

Separately, the USTR also floated a 10 percent tariff on Brazilian-made Embraer commercial jets and steeper duties on Brazilian sugar.

Global Pushback and Supply Chain Jitters

Beijing was quick to push back. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson dismissed the allegations, insisting China’s manufacturing dominance comes down to efficiency and tech innovation, not unfair handouts. Beijing urged Washington to drop the unilateral threats and hash things out through dialogue instead.

For countries like India, Vietnam, and Bangladesh, the timing is particularly rough. Many global companies have spent the last few years moving factories out of China and into these nations specifically to avoid U.S. tariffs. Now, Washington is warning that some of those regional factories are still relying too heavily on Chinese parts and capital—effectively serving as a backdoor into the American market.

Including Taiwan—the beating heart of the global semiconductor industry—alongside auto and tech powerhouses like Japan, South Korea, and the EU means the fallout won't be contained to cheap consumer goods. Complex, cross-border supply chains for cars, smartphones, and industrial machinery are all in the line of fire.

Wall Street Wobbles, Voters Worry

Wall Street didn't take the news well. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped more than 3 percent on Wednesday as investors did the math on what higher import costs and disrupted supply chains will do to corporate bottom lines.

On Main Street, the political math is just as tricky. While foreign importers technically pay tariffs to the U.S. government, economists routinely point out that those costs end up baked into the price tags American shoppers see on groceries, clothes, electronics, and cars.

With inflation and the cost of living already top of mind—and voters having punished Republicans at the ballot box in November's midterm elections—public patience for tariff-driven price hikes is wearing thin. Recent polling suggests roughly two-thirds of Americans feel tariffs have hurt the economy.

Incoming Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden blasted the proposal as a direct tax on working families and vowed to fight it in Congress. Still, blocking the tariffs won't be easy: pushing back against Chinese manufacturing has rare bipartisan support on Capitol Hill, and trade experts warn that undoing the duties could blow up delicate trade deals already in the works.