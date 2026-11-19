Kathmandu, Nepal: Nepal’s external sector posted historic gains in the first quarter of the current fiscal year 2083/84, propelled by record remittance inflows that pushed foreign exchange reserves past the NPR 4.16 trillion mark, even as domestic economic indicators continued to flash warning signs.

According to macroeconomic data through mid-October (end of Ashoj), total remittance inflows climbed 27.2 percent year-on-year to NPR 703.70 billion, compared to a 35.4 percent expansion during the same period last year. In US dollar terms, inflows rose 16.7 percent to USD 4.60 billion. The surge peaked in Ashoj alone, when migrant workers sent home an all-time monthly high of NPR 267.34 billion—up NPR 66.12 billion from a year earlier—driven by heightened household spending ahead of the Dashain and Tihar festivals.

Underlying labor migration trends showed a divergence between new and returning workers. While final labor approvals for first-time outbound workers edged down slightly to 121,879 from 123,459 a year ago, renewed permits rose from 77,257 to 82,369, underscoring continued reliance on experienced migrant labor.

External Buffers Reach All-Time Highs

Buoyed by remittances, gross foreign exchange reserves expanded 6.8 percent over the three-month review period to reach NPR 4,161.14 billion, up from NPR 3,897.67 billion in mid-July (end of Ashadh). In dollar terms, reserves increased 8.2 percent to USD 27.39 billion. Of the total stockpile, Nepal Rastra Bank holds NPR 3,695.24 billion, with the remaining NPR 465.90 billion held by banks and financial institutions.

At current import levels, the reserves are sufficient to cover 19.9 months of merchandise imports and 17.2 months of combined merchandise and services imports—well above the standard international benchmark of six months. The reserve buffer now equals 63 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), 143.7 percent of total imports, and 44.8 percent of broad money supply.

Other external accounts mirrored this strength:

Balance of Payments (BoP): Recorded a surplus of NPR 303.79 billion (USD 1.98 billion), widening from NPR 264.03 billion (USD 1.88 billion) in Q1 last year.

Current Account: Posted a surplus of NPR 279.11 billion, up from NPR 238 billion a year earlier.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI): Equity-only FDI surged 137.9 percent to NPR 4.14 billion, up from NPR 1.74 billion. However, net capital transfers fell sharply to NPR 2.31 billion from NPR 5.55 billion.

Trade Deficit Pressures and Exchange Rate Shifts

Festive consumption also fueled a sharp rebound in cross-border trade. Merchandise imports jumped 38.2 percent in the first quarter on strong demand for food, apparel, electronics, and vehicles. Although merchandise exports grew at a faster clip of 61.7 percent, the country’s narrow export base continues to leave the trade balance heavily skewed toward imports, raising concerns that remittance earnings are leaking abroad to pay for foreign goods.

Meanwhile, a 1.4 percent appreciation of the Nepali rupee against the US dollar—tracking the Indian rupee’s movement—brought mixed consequences. The buying rate for one US dollar fell by NPR 2.08 over the quarter, from NPR 153.72 in mid-July to NPR 151.64 in mid-October. While the stronger rupee lowered import bills for petroleum, industrial raw materials, and machinery, as well as foreign debt-servicing costs, it reduced the local-currency value of remittances, export receipts, and tourism earnings.

Domestic Economy Lags Behind

Despite robust external liquidity, real-sector activity and household purchasing power remain under strain. Annual consumer price inflation stood at 6.37 percent in Ashoj, led by steep increases in kitchen staples. Prices of ghee and oil surged 16.44 percent, followed by fruits (15.46 percent), sugar and confectionery (11.84 percent), meat and fish (8.91 percent), spices (7.71 percent), and vegetables (7.28 percent), disproportionately squeezing low- and middle-income households.

At the same time, the banking sector is grappling with excess liquidity alongside weak credit appetite and deteriorating asset quality. Across 104 banks and financial institutions—operating 11,301 branches nationwide, down slightly from 11,332 in mid-July—deposits grew 2.8 percent in Q1 (13.7 percent year-on-year), while private sector credit expanded just 3.1 percent (8.3 percent year-on-year). Broad money supply rose 4.4 percent during the quarter and 14.8 percent annually.

Even with borrowing costs at multi-year lows—commercial bank weighted average lending rates averaged 6.31 percent against deposit rates of 3.07 percent, while the interbank rate stood at 2.75 percent and 91-day Treasury bills yielded 1.01 percent—private investors have remained hesitant to launch new projects. Compounding the challenge, the average non-performing loan (NPL) ratio climbed to 5.82 percent, weighing on bank profitability and lending capacity despite healthy capital adequacy (12.31 percent), core capital (9.56 percent), and net liquid asset-to-deposit ratios (36.87 percent).

The Policy Imperative

Economists note that while Nepal’s external buffers provide a vital cushion against global shocks, macroeconomic stability remains vulnerable so long as growth relies on remittance-driven consumption rather than domestic output. Converting foreign inflows into productive capital—by accelerating FDI project execution, channeling low-cost bank liquidity into agriculture, manufacturing, energy, and tourism, and reining in bad loans—remains the central test for policymakers in the quarters ahead.



