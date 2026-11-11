Seven Colors, One Sacred Bond: Bhai Tika Celebrated Across Nepal

Kathmandu, Nepal: Families across Nepal gathered today to celebrate Bhai Tika, marking the fifth and final day of the Yamapanchak festival. The annual ritual centers on honoring the cherished bond between siblings through traditional blessings, floral garlands, and shared prayers.

Throughout the day, sisters applied the sacred seven-colored tika (saptarangi tika) to their brothers' foreheads and placed vibrant marigold and makhamali garlands around their necks, praying for their longevity, health, and prosperity. In return, brothers offered blessings, tika, and gifts as a sign of respect and protection.

The Nepal Panchanga Nirnayak Bikas Samiti, the national calendar determination committee, fixed the most auspicious time (sait) for the ritual at 11:07 a.m., while noting that blessings could be exchanged throughout the day. Following long-standing astrological tradition, the committee advised brothers to face west during the ceremony, with sisters facing east to receive maximum spiritual grace.

Beyond home celebrations, public landmarks saw significant festive activity. In Kathmandu, large crowds gathered at the historic Bal Gopaleshwar Temple, situated in the center of Rani Pokhari. Opening its doors to the public just once a year on this occasion, the shrine offers a sacred space for individuals without immediate siblings—or those unable to reach family—to perform the ritual and exchange blessings. Foreign tourists also joined local residents along the temple’s narrow causeway to experience the cultural tradition firsthand.