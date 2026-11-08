Flowers, Feasts, and Faith: Nepal Celebrates Kukur Tihar and Narak Chaturdashi

Kathmandu, Nepal: Streets across Nepal came alive on Sunday with vibrant colors, marigold garlands, and tail-wagging devotion as Nepalese Hindus celebrated Kukur Tihar alongside Narak Chaturdashi. The dual celebrations marked the third day of the five-day Yampanchak festival, widely known as Tihar.

Honoring Humanity’s Most Faithful Companion

During Kukur Tihar, both household pets and stray dogs were treated as honored guests. Devotees placed garlands of marigolds around the animals' necks, marked their foreheads with red tika and sacred rice (akshata), and treated them to feast-worthy meals.

In Hindu tradition, dogs hold a sacred place:

Guardians of the Afterlife: Scripture depicts two dogs, Shyam and Sabal, standing guard at the gates of Yamaraj, the god of death. Worshipping and feeding dogs on the fourteenth day of the waning moon in the month of Kartik is believed to guarantee safe passage to Yamalok.

Embodiment of Righteousness: The ancient epic Mahabharata tells of a loyal dog that accompanied King Yudhishthira on his trek toward heaven, later revealing itself as Dharmadevata, the god of righteousness.

"Worshipping dogs during Tihar isn't just a ritual—it's a profound recognition of loyalty, protection, and the unyielding bond between humans and animals."

Early Morning Rituals and Sacred Cleanse

Alongside dog worship, devotees observed Narak Chaturdashi with dawn rituals.

Sacred Baths & Ancestral Tribute: Devotees bathed in rivers and ponds during the early morning hours, offering water to their ancestors and lighting oil lamps facing south to Yamaraj to seek protection from suffering in Narak (hell)—a practice locally called Narke Bagaune.

Ayurvedic Self-Care: Throughout Yampanchak, devotees rub warm sesame oil into their skin before bathing, a custom rooted in both religious tradition and Ayurvedic health practices to prepare the body for the cooler winter months ahead.

According to Associate Professor Purushottam Bhattarai, chairperson of the Nepal Panchanga Nirnayak Bikas Samiti, calendar alignments caused both Kukur Tihar and Narak Chaturdashi to fall on the same day this year, as the Chaturdashi lunar phase coincided with sunrise.

A Message Beyond the Festival

While Kukur Tihar offers a heartwarming spectacle of decorated street dogs enjoying treats, animal welfare advocates in Nepal use the occasion to remind the public that compassion shouldn't end when the festival does. They encourage communities to provide street animals with consistent food, safe shelter, and medical care year-round.