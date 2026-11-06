From Dhanteras to Bhai Tika: Nepal’s second-largest cultural and religious Festival Begins

Kathmandu, Nepal: Nepal’s second-largest cultural and religious festival, Tihar, commenced today with the observance of Dhanteras. Due to shifting alignments in the lunar calendar, this year’s celebrations will span six days rather than the customary five.

Deeply rooted in the reverence of nature, animal life, and family ties—most notably between brothers and sisters—Tihar is defined by a sequence of sacred observances. The multi-day festival encompasses Dhanteras, Kaag Tihar (Crow Worship), Kukur Tihar (Dog Worship), Gai Tihar (Cow Worship), Goru Tihar (Ox Worship), Laxmi Puja, and Bhai Tika.

Wealth, Health, and Astronomical Alignment

Dhanteras marks the ceremonial start of the festival and is widely regarded as an auspicious time to purchase gold, silver, coins, and traditional copper or brass utensils. Families bring these items home to worship them for good fortune, while business communities use the date to acquire assets and launch new financial ventures.

Beyond material prosperity, the day carries profound spiritual weight. Hindu tradition links Dhanteras to Goddess Laxmi as well as Lord Dhanvantari, the mythical originator of Ayurveda who emerged carrying a pot of divine nectar during the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean). Consequently, the day double-registers as Dhanvantari Jayanti, marked by prayers for longevity and physical well-being.

Explaining the calendar variation, priest Narayan Prasad Dulal noted that although Dwadashi prevailed at sunrise today, the lunar date of Trayodashi commenced at 11:10 a.m., establishing today as the proper time for Dhanteras. Because Trayodashi will stretch until 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, both Kaag Puja and Dhanvantari Jayanti will be observed on Saturday morning.

Honoring Nature and Animal Companions

Festivities continue Sunday with Kukur Puja on Chaturdashi. That evening, households across Nepal will illuminate their courtyards with oil lamps (diyo) and decorative lights to welcome Goddess Laxmi. Subsequent days will feature rituals dedicated to cows and oxen, culminating in Bhai Tika on Kartik 25.

The veneration of animals remains one of Tihar’s defining hallmarks, highlighting the interdependence between humans and the natural world:

Crows are fed as messengers of Yama, the deity of death and justice.

Dogs are honored for their loyalty and their symbolic role as guardians of the underworld.

Cows are revered as symbols of Goddess Laxmi and maternal nourishment.

Oxen are recognized for their vital contribution to agricultural labor and rural livelihoods.

Lights, Music, and Floral Traditions

Laxmi Puja stands out as one of the festival’s most vibrant highlights. In preparation, families clean and decorate their homes, constructing intricate, colorful rangoli patterns at entranceways. According to belief, Goddess Laxmi enters only immaculate, brightly lit dwellings to bestow wealth and peace.

As night falls, the atmosphere is further enlivened by Deusi-Bhailo, a tradition where groups of youth visit neighborhood homes to sing traditional songs and dance. Beyond fostering community solidarity, modern Deusi-Bhailo troupes frequently donate the money they collect toward local schools, temples, and social infrastructure projects.

Floral decor plays an equally critical role. Bright yellow marigolds and deep purple Makhamali flowers are woven into garlands to adorn doorways and altars. The Makhamali bloom, prized for its durability, serves as an enduring symbol of affection and lifelong bonds.

Bhai Tika: Strengthening Siblings' Bonds

The festival culminates on Bhai Tika, an occasion reserved for reaffirming the affection between brothers and sisters. Sisters place a seven-colored tika on their brothers' foreheads and present them with Makhamali garlands while praying for their safety and longevity. In return, brothers offer gifts and cash as tokens of respect and protection.

Beyond its ritual importance, Bhai Tika serves as an essential homecoming. Relatives traveling from afar return to their ancestral homes, making the final day an occasion for family reunions, reconciliation, and the renewal of personal relationships.

Regional Variations: Mithila's Diwali Traditions

In the southern plains, particularly across the ancient Mithila region and Mahottari district, the festival is locally known as Diwali and observed according to Maithili customs.

According to Maithili ritual expert Mahesh Kumar Jha, local tradition emphasizes purchasing brooms and fresh coriander seeds on Dhanteras alongside metal utensils and jewelry. Observed according to the Mithila and Vidyapati calendars, the celebrations conclude with Bhaiya Dooj, reflecting the region's distinct cultural heritage while preserving the core focus on sibling devotion.

Through its light-filled streets, animal rituals, and family gatherings, Tihar reaffirms the value of coexistence, triumphing over darkness with a message of renewal, harmony, and gratitude.