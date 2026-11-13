PM Shah Urges RSP Lawmakers to Tread Carefully on BRI During China Visit

Kathmandu, Nepal: Prime Minister Balendra Shah has advised a 20-member delegation of Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) lawmakers to exercise caution on sensitive diplomatic issues—most notably the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)—during their upcoming visit to China.

Led by RSP General Secretary Bipin Acharya, the delegation departs for China on November 15 for an official tour running through November 26 at the invitation of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Over the course of the visit, the lawmakers are scheduled to hold talks with senior CPC leaders, including members of the party's Political Bureau.

Shah delivered the guidance during a pre-departure meeting with the lawmakers at Singha Durbar on Friday.

"The Prime Minister noted that the Belt and Road Initiative remains a contentious issue and advised us to express our views carefully and wisely," said a lawmaker who attended the briefing.

While urging restraint on the BRI—which continues to draw divided opinions among Nepal's political parties over its financing and execution—Shah told the lawmakers to carry themselves confidently as elected representatives of a sovereign nation. He reminded them to adhere strictly to Nepal’s non-aligned foreign policy in all engagements with their Chinese counterparts.

Attendees also said the Prime Minister suggested the delegation look closely at China’s Global Development Initiative (GDI) and take note of broader policy and development frameworks during their stay.

Stressing that the trip should not be treated as a sightseeing tour, Shah instructed the lawmakers to submit a formal report to the government on their meetings and takeaways once they return home.



