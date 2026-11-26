Kathmandu, Nepal: President Ram Chandra Paudel has reshuffled the order of precedence of the 17-member Council of Ministers on the recommendation of Prime Minister Balendra Shah, according to a statement issued by the Office of the President on Thursday.

Spokesperson Shyam Prasad Bhandari stated that the precedence of the cabinet, originally constituted on Chaitra 13, 2082 under Article 76(9) of the Constitution of Nepal, has been revised while keeping all ministerial portfolios unchanged.

Under the new arrangement, Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Sobita Gautam has moved up four places from seventh to third in the cabinet hierarchy. Her elevation has pushed four senior colleagues down by one position each, placing Minister for Foreign Affairs Shishir Khanal fourth, Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Birajbhakta Shrestha fifth, Minister for Home Affairs Sudan Gurung sixth, and Minister for Infrastructure Development Sunil Lamsal seventh.

Prime Minister Shah, who heads the cabinet and continues to oversee the Ministry of Defence, and Minister for Finance Dr. Swarnim Wagle retain the top two positions, respectively.

The remaining rankings from eighth through seventeenth remain unaltered. Mahabir Pun holds the eighth spot as Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, followed by Sita Badi (Women, Children, Gender and Sexual Minorities, and Social Security) in ninth, Pratibha Rawal (Land Management, Cooperatives, Federal Affairs and General Administration) in tenth, and Nisha Mehta (Health and Food Hygiene) in eleventh.

Further down the order, Sasmit Pokharel (Education and Sports) stands twelfth, Khadkaraj Paudel (Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation) thirteenth, Dr. Bikram Timilsina (Information and Communications) fourteenth, Gita Chaudhary (Agriculture, Forest and Environment) fifteenth, Deepak Kumar Shah (Industry, Commerce and Supplies) sixteenth, and Ramji Yadav (Youth, Labour and Employment) seventeenth.