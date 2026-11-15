Gorkha Pride and Nepali Tradition March Through Historic London

London, UK: More than 70 members of Britain’s Nepali community marched through central London on Saturday, bringing traditional dances, historic attire, and tributes to Gorkha soldiers to the 811-year-old Lord Mayor’s Show.

Coordinated by the UK-based group Pratibha Nakshatra, the contingent joined thousands of participants celebrating the inauguration of the City of London's new Lord Mayor, Bronk Masojada.

Led by the British Army’s Brigade of Gurkhas band, the Nepali group marched with national flags, an artist portraying Nepal’s unifier King Prithvi Narayan Shah, and performers in Gorkha uniforms. A centerpiece of the display was a float carrying a statue of a Victoria Cross-winning Gorkha soldier, borne by 16 participants. Along the route, traditional Khukuri dancers drew steady applause and cheers from the crowds.

The contingent also highlighted Nepal’s religious and ethnic diversity. Representatives from over a dozen ethnic communities marched in traditional dress, alongside Buddhist lamas carrying a statue of Lord Buddha and Hindu priests. Veteran London-based artist Binod Chipalu performed a traditional Newari Lakhey dance.

"We brought together traditions and attire from over a dozen communities to share our cultural diversity and Gorkha history with an international audience," said Pratibha Nakshatra choreographer Renuka Magar.

Director Lachhuman Gurung, who marched as Prithvi Narayan Shah, called it a proud moment to share a message of national unity on such a historic stage. Event coordinator Sujan Katuwal MBE noted that while Gorkha service established the historic bond between Britain and Nepal, cultural showcases help strengthen those ties at the community level. Founder Rajendra Khas added that the organization plans to continue representing Nepali art and heritage at major global events.

First held in 1215 after King John allowed the City of London to elect its own mayor, the Lord Mayor’s Show is one of Britain’s oldest civic parades.

This year’s 2.86-mile procession began at 11:00 a.m. at Mansion House, passing St. Paul’s Cathedral and the Royal Courts of Justice before returning along the River Thames. According to City of London officials, the event featured roughly 6,500 participants, 250 horses, and over 50 floats, drawing an estimated 350,000 spectators and a live BBC broadcast. Earlier in the morning, Lord Mayor Masojada also revived a historic Thames river pageant aboard the traditional vessel Royal Shallop Jubilant, a ceremony last held in 2017.