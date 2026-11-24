New Delhi/Kathmandu: When Balendra Shah hung a map of "Greater Nepal" on the wall of his Kathmandu mayoral office, the gesture quickly became shorthand for his political brand: an outsider unafraid to poke at the sensitive edges of regional politics. Later, on the floor of Nepal’s Parliament as prime minister, he pushed that line further, arguing that Britain—as the former colonial power behind British India—should also answer for the unresolved boundary disputes over Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura.

Yet on Monday, standing beside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inside New Delhi’s Hyderabad House, Shah’s fiery rhetoric met the quiet restraint of bilateral diplomacy.

In their joint remarks to the press after formal talks, neither leader brought up the border.

For a prime minister whose rise to Singha Durbar was built on promises of uncompromising sovereignty and shaking up the old order, the two-day visit exposed a familiar tension in Kathmandu’s foreign policy. When domestic political fervor arrives in New Delhi, thorny territorial deadlocks tend to get quietly shelved in favor of roads, railways, and power lines.

In the 24-point joint press statement released at the end of the trip, the border question was tucked into a single, familiar clause. Both sides noted progress in maintaining boundary pillars and told their foreign secretaries to keep working on unresolved issues.

There was no deadline, no new mechanism, and no mention of the disputed areas by name. Twelve years ago, in August 2014, when Modi and then-Prime Minister Sushil Koirala handed the exact same task to their foreign secretaries, the joint communique explicitly named Kalapani and Susta. This week, even those names disappeared from the official text.

Back in Kathmandu, opposition lawmakers wasted little time pointing to the gap between Shah’s parliamentary speeches—where he said a formal diplomatic note had been sent to New Delhi and outreach begun with London—and the cautious outcome in Delhi. Government backers, meanwhile, have cast the visit as practical statecraft aimed at bringing home concrete economic gains without souring broader ties.

A Shift Toward Loans

Away from the border issue, the visit centered on development financing. Ahead of the trip, Nepal’s Finance Ministry had put together a $2 billion wishlist, split evenly between $1 billion in grants—intended for the Butwal–Pokhara Expressway and post-flood reconstruction—and $1 billion in concessional loans for hydropower and transmission lines.

India responded with a package worth INR 15,000 crore (NPR 240 billion), or roughly $1.62 billion. While sizable, the mix leaned heavily toward credit rather than grants: NPR 56 billion (about 23 percent) will come as grant aid, while the remaining NPR 184 billion (nearly 77 percent) is structured as a Line of Credit.

Nepali negotiators did secure a key concession on currency. Instead of issuing the credit line in US dollars, India agreed to denominate the loan in Indian Rupees. Because the Nepali rupee is pegged to the Indian currency, borrowing in INR shields Kathmandu from dollar swings and exchange-rate pressure—though crucial terms, including interest rates, repayment schedules, and procurement rules, still have to be hammered out.

Old Deadlocks, New Roadmaps

The trip also showed how stubbornly several long-running files resist movement.

Thirty years after the 1996 Mahakali Treaty was signed, the 6,480-megawatt Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project remains stuck at the Detailed Project Report (DPR) stage over disagreements on downstream irrigation benefits and India’s existing water use. In 2014, Modi pledged to finish the DPR within a year; in 2023, he and then-Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal set a three-month deadline. On Monday, Shah and Modi simply told officials to "expedite" the report, dropping deadlines altogether.

A similar sidestep played out over the 1950 Treaty of Peace and Friendship. Both leaders unveiled a 10-point roadmap titled Viksit Bharat and Samriddha Nepal: Reimagining Partnership, which notes that existing treaties can be reviewed by mutual consent. Yet the document says nothing about the Eminent Persons Group (EPG) report—a joint study finished in July 2018 specifically to recommend updates to the 1950 treaty, which has sat untouched for eight years because New Delhi has declined to formally receive it. Instead, both governments agreed to set up a new monitoring panel led by Nepal’s foreign secretary and India’s ambassador to review progress every six months.

Skies, Ports, and Rails

In civil aviation, Kathmandu’s long-standing push for additional western air entry routes—seen as vital for keeping its international airports in Bhairahawa and Pokhara afloat—produced only a partial opening. India agreed to make the existing Kathmandu–Bhairahawa–Lucknow (B-345) corridor two-way, pending technical talks. Behind closed doors, negotiations went down to the wire after India unexpectedly asked for Nepali airspace for flights operating out of Bagdogra Airport in West Bengal. Nepal agreed in principle to open the corridor only for Indian passenger and cargo planes after a technical review, while India pushed for unrestricted access for all aircraft, leaving the issue unresolved.

Where the visit found firmer ground was in transit access, cross-border links, and institutional cooperation.

To ease Nepal’s reliance on the congested ports of Kolkata and Haldia, India granted immediate transit access to Deendayal Port in Kandla, Gujarat—opening a western sea route to West Asia and Europe—and promised access to Odisha’s deep-water Paradip Port once supporting infrastructure is ready.

On railways, the two prime ministers flagged off the weekly Sarayu–Kamala Express, a 604-kilometer passenger train linking Janakpurdham and Ayodhya ahead of its regular commercial launch on November 28. They also announced the completion of the field location survey for the proposed Raxaul–Kathmandu electric railway, pledged cooperation on priority stretches of Nepal’s East–West Railway, inaugurated a motorable bridge linking Darchula and Dharchula, and laid the foundation stone for an Integrated Check Post at Banbasa.

In energy and petroleum, Shah and Modi laid the foundation stone for the 669-megawatt Lower Arun Hydropower Project—being built by India’s state-owned SJVN—and agreed to construct two high-capacity cross-border transmission lines. They also inaugurated the second phase of the Motihari–Amlekhgunj petroleum pipeline, broke ground on a storage terminal in Jhapa, and agreed to move ahead on the Siliguri–Jhapa pipeline.

In higher education, India agreed to set up an offshore campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Nepal, alongside new scholarships in artificial intelligence, law, and technology. The two sides also signed eight memoranda of understanding covering police training, forensic science, space technology, Ayurveda, health, livestock, and urban development, along with plans for a national cricket coaching academy and an Indian-funded agro-industrial park in Chitwan.

As Shah heads back to Kathmandu, the scorecard from his first trip to New Delhi reflects a familiar bargain in bilateral ties. On the practical plumbing of regional integration—ports, power lines, pipelines, railways, and campuses—India showed a clear willingness to do business with Nepal’s new leadership. On deeper questions of territory, water rights, and treaty reform, however, the map on the wall in Kathmandu remains a long way from the negotiating table in Delhi.