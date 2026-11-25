Kathmandu, Nepal: Nepal has climbed 11 spots to rank 47th globally in the 2026 EF English Proficiency Index (EF EPI), emerging as the top-performing country in South Asia and fourth overall in Asia.

Released on November 18 by the international education organisation EF Education First, the index awarded Nepal a score of 518—a four-point gain from last year’s 58th-place finish (514 points). This places the country 33 points above the global average of 485 and squarely within EF’s "moderate proficiency" tier (500–549 points).

While Bhutan and the Maldives were excluded from the assessment, Nepal outpaced all other surveyed South Asian nations as well as several major Asian economies, including South Korea and China.

In the Asian rankings, Malaysia led with 574 points, followed by the Philippines (565) and Hong Kong (536). Nepal came in fourth (518), edging out South Korea (515). Elsewhere in South Asia, Bangladesh ranked sixth in the region with 503 points, followed by Pakistan (496). Sri Lanka tied for eighth with Vietnam at 489 points, while India placed 10th (479) and China 13th (466). (Note: EF excludes Singapore from Asian rankings as it classifies English as a native language there, while Middle Eastern nations are grouped separately).

Domestic Breakdown

Within Nepal, test-takers in the Kathmandu Valley drove the highest scores. Lalitpur led the country at 549 points, narrowly ahead of Bhaktapur (544) and Kathmandu (528). By age, young adults between 21 and 25 demonstrated the strongest command of the language, averaging 536 points.

However, a closer look at specific language skills reveals a sharp divide between written comprehension and verbal fluency. Nepali test-takers excelled in reading (555) and writing (538), but lagged in speaking (496) and listening (481)—a 74-point gap between the highest and lowest metrics. This mirrors a global trend noted by EF, where reading consistently outpaces listening and speaking across most surveyed nations.

Global Context and Methodology

Globally, Sweden reclaimed the top spot with 615 points, followed by Austria (613), Denmark (612), Germany (611), and the Netherlands (609). Overall, however, global English proficiency declined for the fifth consecutive year, with more than two-thirds of the 117 assessed countries and territories recording lower scores than in the previous edition.

The 2026 index analyzed data from over 2.3 million adults who took the online EF Standard English Test (EF SET) in 2025, calculated using a three-year rolling average to stabilize sample fluctuations.

EF notes that because participation is voluntary and requires internet access, the findings reflect the proficiency of self-selected test-takers rather than a country's entire population. Even so, for Nepal’s education sector, the data underscores a clear priority: shifting focus toward practical speaking and listening skills to match the country's strong foundation in reading and writing.