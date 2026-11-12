Tragedy on the Road Home: 14 Killed in Makwanpur Gorge Crash, Leaving Toddler as Family’s Only Survivor

Makawanpur, Nepal: Fourteen people died and six others were injured when an electric vehicle (EV) plunged roughly 500 metres down a steep gorge at Chisapani Gadhi in Bhimphedi Rural Municipality–6 on Thursday morning.

The vehicle (Madhesh Province 03-001 Ja 0880) was carrying 20 people, including the driver, from Kathmandu to Sarlahi when it veered off the road at about 5:45 am, police said. Most of the passengers hailed from Chakraghatta Rural Municipality–4 in Sarlahi district and were heading home to celebrate the Chhath festival.

The dead include the 30-year-old driver, Rabishankar Kumar Mandal, and 13 passengers from Sarlahi. Police identified the deceased passengers as Punam Yadav, 35; Anu Kumari Yadav, 10; Shiksha Yadav, 7; Deepika Yadav, 5; Bikesh Yadav, 26; Guddu Yadav, 35; Rohan Yadav, 15; Gayatri Devi Yadav; Ramdular Yadav; Subodh Yadav; Rakesh Yadav; Rampravesh Yadav; and Sudesh Yadav.

Six from One Family Killed

The crash wiped out six members of a single household in Chakraghatta. Punam Yadav, who was pregnant, was killed alongside her three daughters—Anu, Shiksha, and Deepika—and her husband Awadhesh Yadav’s two brothers, Bikesh and Guddu.

Awadhesh’s 14-month-old son, Sudip, was the sole survivor from that immediate family, pulled from the wreckage with injuries.

Three Referred for Advanced Care

The six injured passengers were identified as Mukesh Yadav, 33; Devendra Rai, 31; Devendra Rai, 26; Saksham Kumar Yadav, 5; Sujan Yadav, 3; and infant Sudip Yadav.

Mukesh, Saksham, and the 26-year-old Devendra Rai were discharged after initial medical care. However, doctors referred the remaining three for specialized treatment: three-year-old Sujan and 14-month-old Sudip were transferred to Nepal Mediciti Hospital in Kathmandu, while the 31-year-old Devendra Rai was sent to Manakamana Hospital in Bharatpur.

Steep Terrain Hampers 10-Hour Rescue

Steep cliffs and a lack of road access severely hampered the rescue, as the tumbling vehicle scattered passengers across the hillside.

According to Makwanpur District Police Chief Superintendent Shyam Bahadur Khatri, police received word of the crash at 5:55 am. An initial team from the Area Police Office in Bhimphedi quickly reached the scene, soon joined by district police, the Armed Police Force, and the Nepal Army in an operation that lasted from 6 am until 4 pm.

With available ropes proving too short to reach the bottom of the gorge, rescuers scrambled down the slippery slopes by clinging to grass, bushes, and tree branches while dodging falling rocks. Crews initially tried hauling victims up using traditional bamboo carrying baskets (doko), but abandoned the effort because the steep incline put rescuers at risk of falling, SP Khatri said.

Because the initial headcount fell short of the 20 people known to be aboard, teams widened their search across the gorge—a sweep that led them to 14-month-old Sudip, who was found alive. All six survivors were brought up to the road by 11 am, with body recoveries continuing through the afternoon.

Overloading Suspected as Probe Begins

All 14 bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, though police have yet to pinpoint why the vehicle left the road. Investigators are examining the driver's condition, potential mechanical failure, and the state of the roadway.

Having 20 occupants aboard has also raised immediate concerns over overloading. Police said they are verifying the EV's permitted seating capacity and the terms of the trip before confirming whether the vehicle violated passenger safety limits. The District Police Office in Makwanpur said a detailed investigation is underway.