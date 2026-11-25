Kathmandu, Nepal: The Supreme Court on Wednesday took up two controversial Cabinet decisions, ordering the government to justify the appointment of Buddhist nun and singer Ani Choying Dolma to the Lumbini Development Trust while simultaneously hearing former police chief Dan Bahadur Karki’s challenge against his sudden removal.

A single bench of Justice Ratna Bahadur Bagchand issued a show-cause notice to the government, giving it 15 days to submit a written explanation regarding a writ petition that seeks to overturn Dolma’s appointment as Vice-Chairperson of the Lumbini Development Trust.

Appointed by the Cabinet on October 16 (Ashoj 30) following a recommendation from the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Dolma’s selection has faced significant public backlash over questions regarding her citizenship status and a past money-laundering investigation.

Justice Bagchand directed both the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers and the Tourism Ministry to file their clarifications through the Office of the Attorney General. Dolma and the Trust have also been ordered to submit separate written responses via their legal representatives. The court scheduled a hearing for November 30 (Mangsir 14) to decide whether to issue an interim stay order against her appointment.

In a separate courtroom, a division bench of Justices Nripadhwaj Niraula and Shrikanta Paudel heard arguments on a petition filed by former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Bahadur Karki, who is demanding his reinstatement as head of the Nepal Police.

Karki’s legal team—comprising senior advocates Badribahadur Karki, Dinmani Pokharel, and Purnaman Shakya, alongside advocates Tikabahadur Kunwar and Madhav Basnet—contended that transferring him to the newly created post of Special Security Adviser to Prime Minister Balen Shah directly violates the Nepal Police Regulations. They argued that an IGP is legally guaranteed a four-year tenure, subject only to the 30-year service limit or the mandatory retirement age of 58, and that the executive cannot bypass these protections through an arbitrary transfer. To support their case, the lawyers cited Supreme Court precedents set in the cases of former IGP Achyut Krishna Kharel and former Nepal Electricity Authority chief Hitendra Dev Shakya.

Defending the Cabinet's move, Attorney General Narayandatta Kandel argued that Karki was neither dismissed nor punished, characterizing the advisory role as recognition of his leadership in managing Kathmandu Valley security during the Gen Z movement. Maintaining that civil and security personnel are obligated to serve wherever the executive assigns them, Kandel urged the bench to deny an interim order, pointing out that newly appointed IGP Manoj Kumar KC has already assumed office and received his insignia. He referenced the court's earlier ruling in the case of former Additional Inspector General Bishwaraj Pokharel to bolster his argument.

During the proceedings, the justices pressed the government on why the Prime Minister required a separate Special Security Adviser when the National Security Council is already mandated to advise on national security affairs. The bench also asked whether the IGP post had been formally declared vacant prior to KC's appointment.

In response, Kandel maintained that the Cabinet holds the prerogative to create specialized roles based on administrative necessity, noting that a dedicated adviser was required because the Nepal Police lacks direct representation on the National Security Council. The bench is set to rule on Karki’s plea for an interim order once his legal team concludes its rebuttal to the Attorney General's arguments.