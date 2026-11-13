Chitwan Narrowly Beat Janakpur as Three-Way Battle for NPL Playoffs Heats Up

Kathmandu, Nepal: Chitwan Rhinos moved closer to a Nepal Premier League (NPL) playoff berth after defeating Janakpur Bolts by four wickets in a low-scoring thriller at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Friday.

Chasing a modest target of 89, Chitwan reached 92 for six in 17.2 overs. The result keeps Chitwan firmly in contention for the knockout stage while officially eliminating Janakpur from the tournament.

Chitwan's pursuit was far from smooth, collapsing to 37 for five within 5.4 overs. Opener Arjun Saud fell for a second-ball duck, and although Kamal Mishra (12) and Ravi Bopara (13) offered brief resistance, the dismissal of captain Sikandar Raza for a duck left the Rhinos reeling.

England batter Dawid Malan anchored the recovery with a composed, unbeaten 35 off 39 balls, including a six. He first added 30 runs for the sixth wicket with Kushal Malla (15) before stitching together an unbroken 25-run stand with Kamal Singh Airee (7 not out) to seal the win. For Janakpur, Rahul Yadav claimed three for 19 in three overs, Lalit Rajbanshi picked up two wickets, and Bishal Sushling took one.

Ranjit Kumar Stifles Janakpur

Earlier, electing to bat first after winning the toss, Janakpur struggled against Chitwan’s disciplined attack and were restricted to 88 for nine in their 20 overs. Slumping to 22 for three in the powerplay, the Bolts never recovered as wickets tumbled at regular intervals.

Skipper Harmeet Singh top-scored with 25 off 25 balls (two fours, one six), while Bishal Sushling added 15. Santosh Karki and an unbeaten Rahul Yadav contributed 10 runs apiece.

Left-arm spinner Ranjit Kumar spearheaded Chitwan's bowling with a remarkable spell of three for two in three overs, including a maiden. Raza supported well with two for 10 in four overs, Kamal Mishra took two wickets, and Airee and Rijan Dhakal claimed one each.

Three-Way Race for Final Playoff Spots

With Sudurpaschim Royals and Lumbini Lions already assured of playoff spots, Janakpur join Karnali Yaks and Pokhara Avengers as the three eliminated sides. Janakpur conclude their seven-match league campaign with four points from two wins, while Karnali cannot break into the top four even if they win their final fixture.

The remaining two playoff berths will be decided among Kathmandu Gorkhas (8 points), Chitwan Rhinos (7 points), and Biratnagar Kings (6 points):

Kathmandu Gorkhas sit in the strongest position in third place ahead of their final clash against Pokhara.

Chitwan Rhinos will look to lock in qualification when they face Karnali.

Biratnagar Kings must defeat Lumbini and hope other results go their way.