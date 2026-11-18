Kathmandu, Nepal: An exceptional, record-breaking unbeaten century from Kamil Misra, paired with a solid fifty from captain Ravi Bopara, propelled the Chitwan Rhinos to a commanding 204 for 4. Facing scoreboard pressure in the must-win Nepal Premier League (NPL) Eliminator at the TU International Cricket Stadium, Kathmandu fell short, managing 143 for 9 as Chitwan secured a comprehensive 61-run victory.

Early Slump and Recovery

Put in to bat first, Chitwan suffered an early collapse. Kathmandu skipper Karan KC struck twice in the fourth over, removing Dev Khanal for 17 and trapping Dawid Malan lbw for a golden duck to leave the Rhinos reeling at 22 for 2.

Rebuilding from the stumble, Misra found an ideal partner in Bopara. The pair methodically shifted momentum by weaving together a magnificent 154-run stand for the third wicket off 91 deliveries—setting a new franchise record for Chitwan. Bopara played a composed anchor role, contributing 53 off 42 balls before falling to Rashid Khan in the 19th over.

Misra’s Record Masterclass

At the other end, Misra dominated the crease. Carrying his bat through the innings, the Sri Lankan opener smashed an unbeaten 120 off 59 balls, hitting 5 fours and 10 massive sixes at a strike rate exceeding 203.

His knock marked his third T20 century and established the highest individual score in NPL history, breaking the previous mark of 114 held by Mark Watt. Quick late-order hitting, including Vivek Yadav's 8 off 3 balls, pushed Chitwan past the 200-run threshold. For Kathmandu, Karan KC and Rashid Khan picked up two wickets apiece, but the bowling attack failed to contain the late onslaught.

Match Outcome & Next Steps

Chasing a daunting target of 205, Kathmandu’s chase never found its rhythm against disciplined bowling from Chitwan, ending their tournament run.

With this victory, the Chitwan Rhinos advance to the Second Qualifier, where they will face the Sudurpaschim Royals for a spot in the grand finale.