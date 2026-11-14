Lumbini Edge Biratnagar in Last-Over Thriller to Seal Top Spot; NPL Playoff Lineup Set

Kathmandu, Nepal: Defending champions Lumbini Lions booked their berth in the first qualifier of the Nepal Premier League (NPL) after edging past Biratnagar Kings by four wickets in a last-over thriller at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Chasing 167, Lumbini reached the target with a ball to spare, finishing on 167-6 in 19.5 overs. The win secured top spot in the league standings for Lumbini and finalized the four-team playoff lineup.

Earlier, put in to bat, Biratnagar posted 166-4 in their 20 overs. Charith Asalanka anchored the innings with a brisk 64 off 43 balls, while Shubham Ranjane added late momentum with an unbeaten 31. Opener Imran Sheikh made 24 before retiring hurt, and Lokesh Bam chipped in with 15. Ruben Trumpelmann, Abhishek Gautam, and Kishore Mahato picked up a wicket apiece for Lumbini.

Lumbini made a commanding start to the chase as openers D'Arcy Short and Aasif Sheikh put on an 86-run stand, with both batters scoring 45.

The momentum shifted sharply, however, when Aprajit Poudel dismissed Niroshan Dickwella and Dilip Nath for ducks off consecutive deliveries. Skipper Rohit Paudel was then run out for nine, leaving the defending champions reeling.

Needing stability, debutant American all-rounder Ali Sheikh (27) and Sandeep Jora (25 not out) stitched together a vital 42-run sixth-wicket partnership to keep Lumbini in the hunt.

Trumpelmann Seals Dramatic Finish

With 32 needed off the final two overs, Jora took 17 off the penultimate over to bring the equation down to 16 from the last six balls.

Bowler Rupesh Singh immediately felt the pressure as Ali Sheikh launched the first delivery for six—a shot made even costlier by a no-ball call. Two runs came off the resulting free hit, followed by a pair of singles.

Although Ali was caught on the fourth ball to leave Lumbini needing five off two, Trumpelmann stepped up under pressure and cleared the ropes on the fifth delivery to seal the win.

Playoff Lineup Confirmed

The conclusion of the league stage finalized the four playoff contenders:

1. Lumbini Lions (11 points)

2. Sudurpaschim Royals

3. Kathmandu Gorkhas

4. Chitwan Rhinos

Despite their spirited effort, Biratnagar Kings finished fifth with six points from seven matches and bowed out of the tournament.

Under the NPL playoff format, table-toppers Lumbini will face second-placed Sudurpaschim in the first qualifier, with the winner advancing directly to the final. Third-placed Kathmandu will meet fourth-placed Chitwan in the Eliminator. The Eliminator winner will then take on the loser of the first qualifier in the second qualifier for the remaining spot in the title clash.