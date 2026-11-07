NPL: Jahandad Khan and David Warner Power Kathmandu Gurkhas Past Lumbini Lions

Kathmandu, Nepal: Kathmandu Gurkhas snapped Lumbini Lions’ 11-match winning streak on Saturday, handing the defending champions a 36-run defeat at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Defending 160, Kathmandu skittled Lumbini out for 124 in 19.3 overs after a destructive opening spell by Jahandad Khan broke the chase early in the Powerplay.

Warner and Arachchige Set Competitive Total

After being asked to bat first, Kathmandu built their innings around a 104-run opening stand between David Warner and Sahil Patel. Warner top-scored with a 50-ball 66, hitting nine fours and a six, while Patel added 38 off 36. Together, they brought up Kathmandu's century inside 12 overs.

Lumbini pulled back control in the middle overs when Abhishek Gautam struck twice in quick succession to remove skipper Karan KC (9) and William Bosisto (0), shortly after Warner's dismissal.

With the run rate slowing, Sahan Arachchige delivered a late burst, smashing an unbeaten 34 off 15 balls to lift Kathmandu to 160 for 8. Gautam, Sher Malla, and Ruben Trumpelmann picked up two wickets each for Lumbini.

Jahandad Khan Tears Through Top Order

Lumbini’s reply fell apart almost instantly. Jahandad Khan ripped through the top order, removing D'Arcy Short (4), Aasif Sheikh (1), Niroshan Dickwella (14), and Dilip Nath (0).

Karan KC added to the damage by dismissing Rohit Paudel for a duck and Grant Stewart for 6, reducing Lumbini to a desperate 28 for 6 before the Powerplay ended.

Sandeep Jora mounted a lone fightback, scoring 44 off 45 balls and stringing together small lower-order partnerships with Trumpelmann (11) and Gautam (16). However, once Jora fell in the 18th over, Lumbini’s remaining resistance crumbled.

Jahandad led the bowling figures with 4 for 23, while Karan KC took 2 for 24.

Table Implications

The win moves Kathmandu up to second in the Nepal Premier League table with six points from four games. Lumbini remain on top with seven points despite the loss.