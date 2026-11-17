Kirtipur, Nepal: A missed catch early in the innings can change the course of a match, and on Tuesday at the TU Cricket Ground, it cost Sudurpaschim Royals a spot in the Nepal Premier League (NPL) final.

Riding on a brilliant, unbeaten half-century by wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella—who was dropped before he could score—defending champions Lumbini Lions booked their second consecutive appearance in the title clash with a clinical six-wicket win over Sudurpaschim in Qualifier 1.

Chasing a modest target of 106, Lumbini wobbled early, slipping to 24 for 2 inside the powerplay as Darcy Short, Aasif Sheikh, and Sandeep Jora fell cheaply. Disaster nearly struck in the second over when Abinash Bohara put down Dickwella before he had opened his account.

The Sri Lankan star capitalized fully on the reprieve, anchoring the innings with an aggressive 37-ball 59. His knock featured seven boundaries and two towering sixes. After steadying the ship alongside captain Rohit Paudel (21), Dickwella partnered with Dilip Nath (10 not out) to chase down the target in 16.4 overs, with Nath sealing the victory in style with a maximum.

Sudurpaschim Falter Despite Airee's Resistance

Earlier, after being put in to bat, Sudurpaschim’s innings never truly gained momentum. They suffered a disastrous top-order collapse, tumbling to 8 for 3 within 3.1 overs as Ruben Trumpelmann wreaked havoc with the new ball. George Munsey, Binod Bhandari, and debutant Thanuka Dabare all departed for cheap.

Skipper Dipendra Singh Airee fought a lone battle, crafting a patient 52 off 51 deliveries. He found a reliable ally in Ishan Pandey (27), and the pair resurrected the innings with a crucial 64-run partnership for the fourth wicket. However, once Pandey was run out in the 15th over, the lower order crumbled around Airee.

Trumpelmann finished as the pick of the Lumbini bowlers, claiming 2 for 12 in his four overs, well-supported by Sher Malla's two wickets.

The Road Ahead

While the defeat stings, Sudurpaschim Royals' championship hopes are far from over. They will get a second bite at the cherry in Qualifier 2, where they will face the winner of the upcoming Eliminator match between Kathmandu Gorkhas and Chitwan Rhinos. The victor of that clash will earn the right to challenge Lumbini Lions in the grand finale.