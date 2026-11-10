Sudurpaschim Royals Strengthen Playoff Hopes with 27-Run Victory Over Janakpur Bolts

Kathmandu, Nepal: Sudurpaschim Royals boosted their playoff prospects in the Nepal Premier League (NPL) with a 27-run victory over defending champions Janakpur Bolts at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Defending a modest total of 120, Sudurpaschim’s disciplined bowling attack dismissed Janakpur for 93 in 19.5 overs, securing their fourth win in six matches.

Second-Innings Collapse

Janakpur’s chase ran into immediate trouble, losing three top-order wickets during the powerplay. Sudurpaschim maintained continuous pressure, striking at regular intervals to prevent any building of momentum.

Trithraj Das top-scored for Janakpur with 21, while James Neesham contributed 20. Rahul Yadav (11) and Aditya Mahata (10) were the only other batters to reach double figures.

Scott Kuggeleijn spearheaded the Sudurpaschim attack with figures of 3 for 14. He received steady support across the unit, with Hemant Dhami, Tharindu Ratnayake, Dipendra Singh Airee, Anil Kharel, and Ishan Pandey taking a wicket apiece.

First-Innings Battle

Earlier in the day, Sudurpaschim was put into bat and managed 120 for 9 in their 20 overs. Brandon McMullen anchored the top order with 33, while Ratnayake provided crucial late-order runs, finishing unbeaten on 27.

Janakpur skipper Harmeet Singh delivered a standout performance with the ball, taking 4 for 17 in his four overs. Debutant Harry Tector kept tighter control on the run rate, conceding just 9 runs in a full four-over spell.

Playoff Scenarios

The victory lifts Sudurpaschim to second place in the standings with eight points from six games. They trail table-toppers Kathmandu Gorkhas only on net run rate.

The two top teams will face off in their final league-stage match:

Sudurpaschim Royals: Meet Kathmandu Gorkhas in a battle for the top spot.

Janakpur Bolts: Sit fifth with four points (2 wins, 4 losses). They must win their final match against Chitwan Rhinos to keep their playoff chances alive.