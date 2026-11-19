Kathmandu, Nepal: Sudurpaschim Royals booked their place in a third consecutive Nepal Premier League (NPL) final on Thursday, edging past Chitwan Rhinos by three wickets in a tense Qualifier 2 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground.

Chasing 134, Sudurpaschim reached the target with a single ball to spare, finishing on 135 for 7 in 19.5 overs. All-rounder Tharindu Ratnayake earned Player of the Match honors after anchoring the chase with an unbeaten 53 alongside his earlier two-wicket spell.

Binod Bhandari gave Sudurpaschim a brisk start with 23 off 13 balls, before a middle-order collapse left them reeling at 58 for 4. Ratnayake steadied the innings, building crucial partnerships with skipper Dipendra Singh Airee (31 runs for the fifth wicket), Aarif Sheikh (26 runs for the sixth), and Fabian Allen (30 runs for the seventh).

Needing four runs off the final over, Sudurpaschim faced late drama when they managed just two runs from the first four deliveries and lost Allen to a run-out. Ratnayake held his nerve on the fifth ball, driving a boundary to seal the win. For Chitwan, Ranjit Kumar led the attack with two wickets, while five other bowlers chipped in with one apiece.

Earlier, Chitwan elected to bat first and posted 133 for 9 in their 20 overs, carried largely by Dawid Malan’s unbeaten 71 off 51 balls (nine fours, two sixes).

Chitwan struggled early against disciplined new-ball bowling, slipping to 31 for 3 and later 62 for 6 after losing captain Ravi Bopara (1) and Kushal Malla (1) cheaply. Malan found late support from Salauddin Khan (18 off 16) in a 40-run seventh-wicket stand, with Kamal Singh Airee adding 10 off 8 balls to give their bowlers a competitive total to defend. Scott Kuggeleijn was the pick of the Sudurpaschim bowlers with three wickets, supported by Ratnayake’s two.

A Familiar Title Showdown

Saturday’s final sets up a rematch of last season’s title clash against defending champions Lumbini Lions. Having finished as runners-up in the first two editions—falling to Janakpur Bolts in the inaugural final and by six wickets to Lumbini last year—Sudurpaschim will be eager to finally lift the trophy.

Lumbini enter the final with the psychological edge, having beaten Sudurpaschim in both their league-stage meeting and Qualifier 1 this season. While Lumbini aim to become back-to-back champions, Sudurpaschim will look to turn past heartbreak into their maiden NPL title.



