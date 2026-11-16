Heartbreak for Bhurtel, Joy for Pokhara: NPL League Stage Concludes with a Thrilling Run-Fest

Kirtipur, Nepal: Cricket can be a game of excruciating margins, and no one knows that better today than Kushal Bhurtel. Falling just one agonizing run short of what would have been a magnificent century, Bhurtel still lit up the TU Cricket Ground on Sunday, powering the Pokhara Avengers to a resounding 55-run victory over the Kathmandu Gorkhas in the final league-stage match of the Nepal Premier League (NPL).

For Pokhara, the victory offered sweet redemption and a high note to end a tough season. Despite finishing seventh with four points, their explosive batting display left the home crowd roaring. For Kathmandu, the heavy defeat did little to dampen their spirits where it mattered most: thanks to eight points accumulated earlier in the campaign, they safely secured third place and march on to the playoffs.

A Masterclass in Power-Hitting

Asked to bat first on a pristine Kirtipur pitch, the Avengers put on a batting exhibition that had spectators on the edge of their seats. After losing early opener Arjun Kumal, Bhurtel and Yuvraaj Singh Samra joined forces to craft a legendary 186-run partnership for the second wicket.

Bhurtel was simply unstoppable. Striking the ball cleanly to all parts of the ground, he hammered 8 boundaries and 8 towering sixes. At 99, the entire stadium held its breath, waiting for the boundary that would bring up three figures. Instead, he fell just one stroke shy, walking off to a standing ovation after a breathtaking 51-ball knock.

His partner, Samra, matched him blow for blow, carving out a brilliant 89 off 55 deliveries with 8 fours and 5 sixes. A late cameo from captain Chamika Karunaratne (unbeaten 19 off 7) pushed Pokhara’s imposing total to 224 for 3.

Valiant Chase, but Pokhara Bowlers Hold Firm

Chasing 225 is always a mountain to climb, but Kathmandu showed plenty of fight early on. Sahil Patel (34) and William Bosisto (26) laid a solid foundation with a 60-run stand.

As the required run rate crept upward, Kathmandu's middle order threw caution to the wind. Zahandad Khan chipped in with 24, Rashid Khan added 31, and Sonu Devkota sent fans wild with four massive sixes in his brisk 29 off 14 balls. However, the relentless pressure proved too much. Kathmandu’s innings finally unraveled, bowling out for 169 in 19.5 overs.

Pokhara’s bowling attack kept their composure under fire. Dinesh Kharel was the pick of the bowlers, turning in a stellar spell of 4 for 18 in his four overs, while Bipin Khatri snatched 3 crucial wickets to seal the dominant win.

The Playoff Stage is Set

With the league stage officially wrapped up, the battle for the NPL crown moves into its high-stakes postseason phase:

Qualifier 1: Table-toppers Lumbini Lions face off against the second-placed Sudurpaschim Royals, with a direct ticket to the final on the line.

Eliminator: Kathmandu Gorkhas take on the fourth-placed Chitwan Rhinos in a do-or-die clash.

While Pokhara bowed out on a high and Janakpur Bolts exited at the bottom of the table, the stage is now primed for an electric finish to the tournament.