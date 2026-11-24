Kathmandu, Nepal: A long-brewing power struggle inside the Nepali Congress has boiled over into an open institutional and legal fight, with party President Gagan Kumar Thapa and former President Sher Bahadur Deuba publicly clashing over leadership legitimacy, judicial integrity, and competing general conventions.

Speaking at a Central Working Committee meeting at the party headquarters, Thapa urged Deuba—a five-time prime minister—to uphold the dignity expected of his political standing.

"He stands tall, so he should stay at that height. Maintain your level," Thapa said, visibly frustrated over a viral video in which Deuba appeared to nod along to claims linking Thapa to the arson at Deuba’s residence during the Gen-Z protests. Thapa also pushed back against Deuba’s recent remarks alleging "manipulation" in the courts, arguing that serious accusations against state institutions and fellow leaders require proof, not insinuation.

Two Conventions, One Party

At the heart of the crisis is a bitter disagreement over the party statute and the 15th General Convention. Thapa’s presidency dates back to a January 2026 Special General Convention, which 54 percent of convention delegates triggered under Clause 17 of the party statute after the Deuba camp boycotted the process. Because a leadership team elected through a special convention serves an interim mandate requiring a regular convention within a year, Thapa’s camp says it fulfilled that rule by holding the 15th General Convention in October (Ashoj 18–22).

Deuba’s camp—backed by heavyweights like Purna Bahadur Khadka and Dr. Shekhar Koirala—rejects both the January and October gatherings, insisting the committee elected in 2021 remains the only legitimate authority. By calling its own rival 15th General Convention for Mangsir 21–23 (December 7–9), the Deuba faction has effectively set up a parallel leadership claiming the same party name, four-star flag, and "Tree" election symbol.

Tangled in the Courts

Thapa warned that elected representatives at the federal, provincial, and local levels could lose their seats under party rules if they back a rival faction. Yet on the ground, both sides are operating in a legal gray zone.

After the January convention, the Election Commission recognized Thapa’s committee—a decision the Supreme Court initially upheld on April 17 by throwing out Deuba’s writ petition. That relief proved temporary. On August 6, a three-member Supreme Court bench granted Deuba and Khadka permission to review the April ruling, reopening the case. To complicate matters further, the Election Commission has still not updated its official records for Thapa’s October convention, citing ongoing reviews of statute amendments and delegate lists. While the April verdict technically remains in effect unless overturned, the pending court review has given Deuba’s camp the breathing room to press ahead with its December gathering.

High Stakes After a Bruising Election

The infighting comes as Nepal’s oldest democratic party is still reeling from the ballot box. In the March 5 parliamentary elections, a divided Congress managed to win just 38 of the 275 seats in the House of Representatives—a stinging defeat that included Thapa losing his own Sarlahi-4 seat to Rastriya Swatantra Party’s Amaresh Kumar Singh.

Even as Thapa insisted his door remains open to senior leaders like Khadka and Koirala—noting he has met with them several times since January—his simultaneous threat of disciplinary action shows just how little trust remains between the two sides. With neither camp willing to blink ahead of December, the party is staring down the real possibility of a formal split.