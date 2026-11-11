Naresh Bhatt Convicted of First-Degree Murder; Sentencing Set for March 2027

MANASSAS, Va., USA: A Prince William County Circuit Court jury found Naresh Bhatt guilty on Tuesday of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, whose body has never been recovered since her disappearance in July 2024.

Following nearly six weeks of testimony and roughly four hours of deliberations, the jury convicted the 39-year-old of first-degree murder, concealment of a dead body, and defilement of a dead body.

Bhatt’s bond was immediately revoked, and he remains held in custody. Judge Marcus D. Williams scheduled his sentencing hearing for March 12, 2027.

A Gruesome Admission vs. Prosecution's Case

The verdict marks a decisive end to a trial dominated by Bhatt’s own shocking testimony. Taking the stand in his defense, Bhatt admitted to using a power saw to dismember his wife’s body before scattering the remains across multiple locations in trash bags.

However, he denied murdering her.

Bhatt told jurors he found Mamta, 28, unresponsive in their bedroom on July 30, 2024, alongside vomit, pill remnants, and traces of an agricultural pesticide known as Celphos. Claiming he attempted CPR for an hour to no avail, Bhatt said he panicked and believed she had died by suicide. Fearing he would be blamed, he chose to dismember and dispose of her body rather than contact emergency services.

Prosecutors dismissed Bhatt’s account as a calculated attempt to destroy evidence. They argued his actions before and after Mamta’s disappearance pointed squarely to a premeditated murder.

While the defense argued that the state failed to prove how Mamta died—emphasizing that admitting to body disposal is not an admission of murder—jurors ultimately rejected the defense’s narrative.

Digital Footprints and Physical Evidence

Although police never located Mamta’s remains, prosecutors built a circumstantial case using forensic data, digital records, and surveillance footage:

Forensic Matches: Investigators recovered a power saw bought by Bhatt shortly before Mamta’s disappearance. Forensic analysis detected blood, hair, and tissue fragments on the blade, with DNA testing matching the material to Mamta. Stained carpeting cut from the couple’s bedroom also tested positive for her DNA.

Surveillance Footage: Video records tracked Bhatt purchasing a power saw, heavyduty trash bags, and cleaning agent. Investigators also mapped his vehicle movements to regional waste management facilities.

Search History: Digital forensics revealed Bhatt searched the web for topics including "what happens when a spouse goes missing" and whether an individual can obtain a divorce if their spouse disappears without a trace.

Prosecutors also called a forensic toxicologist to address the defense's suicide theory involving Celphos (aluminum phosphide). The expert testified that while the compound releases lethal phosphine gas when exposed to moisture, no physical evidence confirmed Mamta ingested the poison.

Domestic Strain and Community Impact

Mamta, a registered nurse at a local hospital, was last seen alive on July 30, 2024. Concerns arose when she failed to report for her shift on August 1. Bhatt filed a missing person report five days later, on August 5, initialing claims to investigators that she may have left the area voluntarily. Police arrested him later that month.

During the trial, colleagues and friends described Mamta as a dedicated mother to her infant daughter who gave no indication of suicidal ideation. Her close friend and coworker, Sunita Basnet Thapa, testified that Mamta had previously disclosed experiencing physical abuse within the marriage, pointing to a bruise she observed on Mamta’s face in late 2023.

The case triggered widespread attention across Northern Virginia and within the Nepali-American community. While Tuesday's verdict offers a legal resolution, the failure to recover Mamta’s remains leaves her family unable to perform traditional Hindu funeral rites.