Naresh Bhatt Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder in Wife’s Death

MANASSAS, Va.: A jury has found Naresh Bhatt guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, whose body has remained missing since her disappearance in July 2024.

The jury also convicted Bhatt of concealing and defiling a dead body following several hours of deliberation. The verdict concluded weeks of testimony featuring forensic evidence, digital search histories, and investigative findings.

During trial testimony, Bhatt admitted under cross-examination that he dismembered his wife's body and disposed of her remains. Authorities have not yet recovered her body.

In a statement following the verdict, the Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney’s Office noted that while no legal outcome can replace the loss of Mamta, the conviction delivers accountability and a long-sought measure of justice for her family.

Bhatt’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 12, 2027.

impact of the case extended well beyond Northern Virginia, drawing widespread coverage across both Nepal and the Nepali-American community throughout the trial.