Big Win, Bigger Trouble: RSP Fights Its Own Ambitions

Kathmandu, Nepal: Fresh off a massive election victory where it took 182 out of 275 seats in parliament, the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is already running into a tough new reality: keeping its own house in order.

At a recent party gathering in Chitwan, RSP Chairman Rabi Lamichhane didn't mince words. He warned leaders and supporters to check their egos, stop chasing high-level jobs, and stay connected to everyday voters. His comments offered a rare glimpse into growing tensions inside the party as it takes over government under Prime Minister Balen Shah.

"Don't Get High on Power"

Lamichhane made it clear that a big election win isn't a free pass to ignore the public.

"Do not misuse the mandate given by the public to disrespect the public," Lamichhane told party workers. "We are not free to do whatever we want just because we have the government and the police administration."

He openly admitted that the RSP grew up too fast. Unlike Nepal's older political parties that spent decades building local networks, the RSP rode to power on a wave of public frustration and strong personal branding. Now, it's trying to build a proper foundation while already sitting in the driver's seat.

Everyone Wants to Be a Minister

The biggest pain point inside the RSP right now is the scramble for top positions. Lamichhane called out members who turn their noses up at local government work while holding out for seats in parliament or cabinet seats.

"Currently, no one wants to run for ward chairperson," Lamichhane said, poking fun at how quickly members lost interest in grassroots roles.

Because the party brought in people from all sorts of backgrounds—independents, activists, and former leaders from other parties—clashing ambitions were bound to happen. Without a clear, fair system for choosing candidates and handing out government jobs, grassroots members are starting to feel left behind while top leaders fight over office space.

Who's Really Running the Show?

Lamichhane’s comments also raised questions about how the party leadership will handle Prime Minister Balen Shah's government.

He insisted that the party has every right to question its own ministers and keep them on their toes, arguing that internal criticism is healthy, not a sign of a mutiny. Still, addressing these differences in front of cameras rather than behind closed doors points to an awkward relationship between party headquarters and the cabinet.

The Real Test Begins

Voters gave the RSP 182 seats because they were tired of the old parties fighting over power instead of fixing the country. Now, the RSP risks falling into the exact same trap.

Winning an election on promises of change is one thing; keeping a fresh government united without letting personal egos tear it apart is a whole different challenge.