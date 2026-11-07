Rs 180M Payoff Allegation Rocks Nepali Congress Legitimacy Battle

Kathmandu, Nepal: The internal rift within the Nepali Congress has escalated into a high-stakes controversy after leaders aligned with former party president Sher Bahadur Deuba accused the Election Commission and the executive committee led by Gagan Thapa of financial corruption. The Deuba camp reiterated that Deuba remains the party’s legitimate leader and called for an official investigation into an alleged Rs 180 million payoff linked to the Election Commission’s recognition of the rival faction.

The accusations were made on Saturday during the inauguration of the Kathmandu District Convention at the National Assembly Hall. The gathering served as a unified platform for the Deuba faction to challenge the legality of the Thapa-led executive committee and outline their ongoing legal strategy.

Allegations of a Rs 180 Million Transaction

Addressing the convention, Deuba highlighted a controversial audio recording attributed to Inam Sapkota, who is currently in police custody. The recording reportedly references a financial transaction of Rs 180 million paid to secure official recognition for the Thapa faction from the Election Commission.

"Inam Sapkota has mentioned Rs 180 million. Is that a small amount?" Deuba asked the audience. "If the party was bought with that much money, are we the ones who sold it?"

Deuba rejected the validity of the special general convention that installed Thapa, emphasizing that it was held while he was abroad and without his authorization. He reaffirmed that he has neither resigned nor called for an extraordinary convention, adding that he had learned through media reports that the Chief Election Commissioner acted out of fear for his life.

Senior leader Mohan Bahadur Basnet backed Deuba’s stance, describing the audio clip as the "trailer" to a larger scandal. "The claim that the Nepali Congress's tree election symbol was captured for Rs 180 million has become widely discussed," Basnet said, demanding an impartial investigation and legal action against all involved parties.

Legal Challenges and Ideological Rifts

The dispute centers on procedural validity and constitutional adherence within the party structure. Senior leader Prakash Man Singh argued that a president legitimately elected at the 14th General Convention cannot be removed by a rival faction without following the party's prescribed statute. He criticized the Election Commission for issuing a one-sided decision and noted that he had advised Deuba against participating in elections organized under the Commission’s ruling.

Former general secretary Prakash Sharan Mahat expressed confidence that the Supreme Court would overturn its previous decision during an upcoming review process. "If justice still exists in this country, we will regain official recognition through the review process," Mahat stated.

Beyond legal procedural arguments, Mahat broadened the critique to policy, accusing the Thapa faction of abandoning the foundational principles of democratic socialism established by BP Koirala in favor of "social democracy."

Call to Shift Focus Ahead of the 15th General Convention

Amid the escalating rhetoric, Dr. Shashank Koirala, coordinator of the 15th General Convention Preparatory Committee, offered a contrasting tactical perspective. He urged cadres to avoid centering their political focus entirely on Thapa.

"Why are we giving Gagan Thapa so much importance? The more you criticize him, the greater his political significance becomes," Koirala cautioned. He urged the party to pivot its focus toward broader national issues—such as poverty, illiteracy, and unemployment—and begin constructive preparations for the upcoming 15th General Convention.

Background of the Conflict

The conflict within Nepal's establishment party intensified after a special general convention elected a new executive committee under Gagan Thapa. Following the convention, the Election Commission formally recognized Thapa’s faction as the legitimate Nepali Congress.

Although the Deuba faction challenged the decision in the Supreme Court, the initial ruling upheld the Commission’s verdict, prompting the current review petition.

The Thapa-led leadership has denied all allegations of financial impropriety surrounding their recognition. The authenticity of the audio recording and the alleged Rs 180 million transaction remain unverified by independent authorities as legal proceedings continue.