Peak Priorities, Policy Pitfalls: The Himalayan Climate Battle

Nepal Pivots to Final Decision After COP31 Agenda Setback

ANTALYA, Türkiye: Nepal’s bid to establish a dedicated negotiating track for Himalayan and mountain climate challenges faced an early setback at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye. A joint proposal submitted by Nepal and Bhutan was omitted from the main conference agenda approved on opening day.

However, following negotiations that stretched past 2:00 a.m. local time, participating nations agreed to maintain informal consultations. Led by COP31 President Murat Kurum, the participating countries are exploring alternative avenues to integrate mountain climate concerns into the summit's final umbrella text. While short of Nepal's initial target of a permanent negotiating platform, the compromise keeps the dialogue active throughout the conference.

Four Areas of Consensus to Maintain Diplomatic Momentum

The late-night discussions yielded agreement across four tactical areas, according to members of the Nepali delegation. During the talks, Kyrgyzstan agreed to merge its separate proposal with Nepal and Bhutan's joint submission, creating a broader coalition among high-altitude nations.

Under this framework, Nepal, Bhutan, and Kyrgyzstan will work directly with COP31 leadership to refine acceptable language during informal talks. The coalition has also proposed hosting two thematic dialogues on mountain climate impacts in 2027 and 2028 at the UN Climate Change headquarters in Bonn, Germany. These sessions aim to address rapid glacier retreat, water security, and regional natural disaster risks.

Additionally, the coalition plans to request a formal scientific review under the 66th session of the Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice (SBSTA). Complementing these efforts, five mountain states—Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan—will host a joint high-level event titled "Advancing the Mountain Agenda" on November 12 to rally support for specialized climate financing.

Shift in Focus to the Overarching Cover Decision

With a standalone negotiating agenda unavailable, Nepal is refocusing its efforts on the conference's Cover Decision—the primary political declaration adopted at the close of every UN climate summit. Nepali negotiators are aiming to secure language that recognizes high-altitude vulnerabilities, supports regional research, and ideally establishes a dedicated UN mountain program.

A formal agenda item mandates dedicated negotiating tracks and text drafting, whereas presidential consultations serve as an informal political consensus-building tool. Securing explicit references in the final Cover Decision would elevate international attention on the Himalayas, though delegates acknowledge that political statements alone do not guarantee dedicated funding or institutional mechanisms.

A Multi-Year Diplomatic Campaign

Nepal's diplomatic efforts at COP31 build upon a campaign sustained across successive UN climate conferences. At COP28 in Dubai in 2023, Nepal hosted the high-level "Call of the Mountains" event featuring UN Secretary-General António Guterres. The country followed up at COP29 in Baku by highlighting loss and damage across fragile mountain ecosystems.

Attempts to secure a formal agenda item were previously raised at COP30 in Belém, Brazil, in 2025. However, delegates from the European Union, Switzerland, and Japan argued that mountain challenges should be handled through existing climate mechanisms rather than creating separate negotiating tracks. Despite these structural hurdles, the mountain alliance continues to expand its diplomatic coalition.

Converting Political Recognition Into Action

For mountain communities facing accelerated melting and increased risk of natural disasters, translating policy discussions into concrete action remains the central challenge. Inclusion in the final summit text would mark a significant step, but effective support depends on binding commitments for scientific cooperation and adaptation funding.

With negotiations running through November 20 in Antalya, the Nepali delegation faces a crucial window to translate informal consultations into lasting international action for mountain regions.