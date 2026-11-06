Building Bridges, Expanding Bounds: Nepal and India Set the Stage for Prime Minister Shah’s New Delhi Visit

Kathmandu, Nepal: Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri concluded a two-day official visit to Kathmandu on Thursday, wrapping up high-level talks aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and setting the stage for Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s upcoming state visit to New Delhi.

Misri arrived in the Nepali capital on November 4 at the invitation of Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai. During his stay, Misri met with Prime Minister Shah to deliver personal greetings from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signaling a mutual push to deepen ties under Nepal’s new administration.

Misri also engaged in a series of targeted bilateral sessions with key members of Shah's cabinet, including Finance Minister Dr. Swarnim Wagle, Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal, Energy Minister Biraj Bhakta Shrestha, and Infrastructure Minister Sunil Lamsal.

Reconstruction Top of Agenda After Bhotekoshi Floods

At the forefront of Kathmandu’s immediate priorities is securing Indian financial and technical backing to rebuild the disaster-hit Bhotekoshi region. Devastating floodwaters recently destroyed vital roads, bridges, and power facilities across the area, creating an urgent recovery crisis.

While New Delhi has signaled a firm willingness to assist, negotiations remain ongoing regarding whether the aid package will take the form of direct grants, concessional loans, or blended financing structures. Detailed terms are expected to be finalized during Prime Minister Shah's New Delhi summit.

Key Projects: Ambition vs. Reality

Beyond disaster relief, bilateral discussions focused on accelerating stalled cross-border infrastructure and energy ventures, including:

Hydropower & Energy Transfer: Pushing forward the Lower Arun Hydropower Project and expanding cross-border high-voltage electricity transmission lines.

Fuel & Logistics: Advancing the proposed Siliguri-Jhapa petroleum pipeline and establishing the Dodhara-Chandani Integrated Check Post.

Modern Sectors: Opening new avenues of cooperation in digital connectivity, startup ecosystems, and artificial intelligence integration.

However, the shadow of long-delayed megaprojects hangs over the negotiations. The landmark Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project, bogged down for decades by disputes over detailed project reports, power-sharing ratios, and benefit distribution, served as a recurring reality check. Regional observers note that without concrete execution timelines, new political commitments risk remaining on paper.

Air Routes and Trade Imbalances

Kathmandu is also pushing New Delhi for technical approvals on additional international air entry routes through Indian airspace. The restrictions have hampered commercial operations at Nepal’s newly opened international airports in Bhairahawa and Pokhara, limiting foreign airline access.

On the commercial front, Nepal continues to grapple with a wide trade deficit with its southern neighbor. Officials stressed the need for smoother border customs clearing, modernized transit infrastructure, and broader market entry for Nepali exports into India.

Diplomatic Balance Ahead

Alongside economic and infrastructure priorities, sensitive territorial concerns remain on the horizon. Questions surrounding the Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura border segments continue to hold high political significance in Kathmandu. Nepali officials reiterated that long-term stability relies on sustained diplomatic dialogue grounded in historical evidence and established bilateral mechanisms.

As diplomatic teams in New Delhi and Kathmandu finalize details for Prime Minister Shah’s trip, officials on both sides emphasize that success will ultimately be measured not by signed memos, but by practical progress on longstanding issues.