Finance Minister Wagle Makes TIME’s 100 Most Influential Climate Leaders List

Kathmandu, Nepal: Nepal’s Finance Minister, Dr. Swarnim Wagle, has been named to the TIME100 Climate 2026 list, TIME magazine’s annual roundup of top global environmental leaders.

The recognition highlights his work on sustainable development, climate finance, and his push on the world stage for countries hit hardest by global warming. Notably, Wagle is the only finance minister on this year’s list, which also features UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Prince William, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

His selection follows growing concern over climate damage in developing nations. After devastating floods hit the Rasuwa–Bhotekoshi region on August 26, Wagle spoke out at international meetings about the soaring costs and destruction smaller nations face.

Even though Nepal produces almost no global emissions, it suffers from severe climate disasters, including melting glaciers, sudden lake outbursts, and landslides. Wagle has repeatedly called on wealthier nations to reform international funding so vulnerable countries can actually access financial help and compensation.

An economist with nearly 30 years in public policy, Wagle previously worked with the World Bank, the UNDP, and Nepal's National Planning Commission. While his spot on the TIME list is a big win for Nepal’s diplomacy, turning international recognition into real funding and aid for local communities remains the real battle ahead.