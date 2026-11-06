Integrity Over Allegation: Thapa Urges Probe to Restore Institutional Reputation

Kathmandu, Nepal: Nepali Congress President Gagan Kumar Thapa has categorically denied allegations that money was paid to secure official recognition for his faction during the party’s leadership dispute, insisting that not even a single rupee was exchanged in the political and legal battle.

Describing the claims as a deliberate attempt to damage his political reputation, Thapa has called for an impartial investigation into a recently surfaced audio recording that allegedly links financial transactions to the dispute over the party's legitimacy.

In a video message released on social media on Thursday, Thapa directly addressed the allegation that Rs 180 million was paid to influence the process through which his faction obtained official recognition from the Election Commission and, subsequently, legal backing from the courts. Rejecting the claim entirely, he maintained that neither he nor his colleagues engaged in any improper financial dealings during their political and legal struggle.

Thapa also raised questions regarding the authenticity and context of the recording, which is reportedly linked to businessman Inam Sapkota, currently in police custody for investigation. Expressing complete ignorance about where, when, or under what circumstances the audio was recorded, Thapa questioned whether Sapkota’s statements were made voluntarily.

Rather than engaging in repeated public rebuttals, the Nepali Congress President urged concerned authorities to establish the facts through an independent probe, stressing that anyone connected to the controversy should come under the scope of investigation based on verifiable evidence.

Addressing rumors surrounding his political standing, Thapa defended his integrity, stating he has nothing to hide and will not be intimidated by attempts to discredit him. He further rejected speculation that he was avoiding public engagement out of fear of arrest, clarifying that his recent meetings with political leaders Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Upendra Yadav, and KP Sharma Oli were routine consultations focused on contemporary issues, including the confidence vote facing the Nepali Congress-led government in Madhesh Province.

The controversy touches on a sensitive chapter in the party’s recent history. The prolonged internal dispute escalated after a special general convention, requisitioned by 40 percent of general convention representatives under the party statute, elected Thapa as president. Although the faction led by Sher Bahadur Deuba challenged the convention, the Election Commission recognized the Thapa-led committee as legitimate. The Supreme Court later upheld this decision, paving the way for Thapa to assume the presidency through the party’s 15th General Convention.

While the legal battle had concluded, the emergence of the audio recording has reopened internal fault lines, raising broader questions about institutional integrity. However, the allegations remain unverified, with the audio's authenticity and the roles of those involved yet to be independently established.

Meanwhile, the Nepali Congress has taken a broader stance against the government, accusing it of political retaliation and attempting to undermine democratic institutions. Party leaders announced plans to raise these concerns in Parliament and its committees, pointing to recent actions such as police entry into media offices, the arrest of journalists, the investigation involving Sapkota, and the controversial removal of Nepal Police Chief Dan Bahadur Karki.

In a related development, Congress Joint General Secretary Ajay Babu Shivakoti confirmed he will cooperate with the Cyber Bureau following a complaint filed by journalist Roshan Khadka. While acknowledging that legal complaints require due process, the party cautioned against using investigative mechanisms to restrict freedom of expression or target political opponents.

Beyond the ongoing political friction, Thapa criticized the government’s overall performance, faulting its response to pressing socio-economic challenges. He urged the administration to prioritize the rehabilitation of families displaced by floods and landslides, address the plight of landless squatters, and focus on economic recovery and employment generation. He added that while the Congress would support constructive state decisions, it would firmly oppose actions that compromise democratic rights.

To that end, the party announced it would coordinate assistance for communities affected by the recent Bhotekoshi floods, highlighting the responsibility of political parties during natural disasters.

The latest controversy presents a delicate test for the Nepali Congress. Although its leadership structure is legally settled, the emerging claims underscore lingering mistrust within the party. For institutional credibility to be preserved, political observers note that the controversy must be resolved through transparent, evidence-based investigation—determining whether the audio represents a deliberate attempt at political character assassination or a matter requiring genuine accountability.