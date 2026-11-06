Ousted Chief Takes Court Road: Nepal Police Power Struggle

Kathmandu, Nepal: Former Nepal Police Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Bahadur Karki has approached the Supreme Court to challenge the government’s decision to remove him from the top post. However, the court administration has held the registration of his writ petition, stating that the submitted documents require further examination.

The legal action follows the government’s decision on Wednesday to relieve Karki of his duties and appoint Dr. Manoj Kumar KC as the new chief of Nepal Police. In his petition, Karki argues that his dismissal was unlawful and is seeking a court order to overturn the government's decision and reinstate him.

Speaking on behalf of Karki, Advocate Tik Bahadur Kunwar confirmed that he visited the Supreme Court to file the petition but was informed by officials that additional time was needed to review the documentation before formally registering the writ.

Despite the pending legal challenge, Dr. KC officially assumed office as the new IGP on Wednesday following his appointment.

While the petition is expected to be registered on Friday, its initial hearing will likely face delays. With the upcoming Tihar public holidays approaching, regular court proceedings are expected to remain suspended, deferring the matter until the Supreme Court resumes normal operations after the festival.